XPENG G9L Completes First Production Trial in Europe

XPENG's Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV G9L has successfully completed its production trial at Magna's complete vehicle facility in Graz, Austria, becoming the fourth XPENG model to be produced in Europe after the G6, G9 and P7+.

Following the successful production trial, the first European G9L will travel 1,324 kilometers from Graz to Paris ahead of its global premiere at the Paris Motor Show on October 12, demonstrating the vehicle's safety, charging and driving dynamics under real-world conditions enabled by the cutting-edge AI technologies.

The G9L marks another step in XPENG's European localization strategy, combining local manufacturing in Europe with global vehicle development and standards.

GRAZ, Austria, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or "the Company,"NYSE: XPEV; HKEX: 9868), a leading global Physical AI company, today announces that its Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV G9L has successfully completed its first production trial at Magna in Graz, Austria, marking a new milestone in its European manufacturing expansion.

The G9L is the fourth XPENG model to undergo production at the Austrian facility, where XPENG's G6, G9 and P7+ are actively being produced. The milestone comes one year after XPENG and Magna began local production in Graz and signals the latest expansion of their European manufacturing partnership.

The first pre-production G9L will now travel 1,324 kilometers from Graz to Paris ahead of its global launch at the Paris Motor Show on October 12, putting the vehicle through a real-world journey focused on charging, safety and driving performance before it is displayed at XPENG's stand.

The milestone builds on XPENG's accelerating growth in Europe. The company has delivered more than 100,000 vehicles overseas to date, including over 60,000 in Europe. In France alone, more than 6,000 vehicles have been delivered since entering the market two years ago. In the second quarter of 2026, XPENG's overseas deliveries surpassed 20,000 units for the first time, up 81% year-on-year, with overseas markets contributing 25% of first-half revenue at an average selling price exceeding €40,000.

A Global Vehicle Built to Global Standards

The G9L is being developed as a global model, with plans to launch across 64 countries and regions. The vehicle has been developed and validated against global standards from the outset, and its global validation program has covered 26 countries and regions over three years, with approximately 6.74 million kilometers of road testing.

The G9L has completed 192 crash tests and more than 110 testing protocols, including validation for both left- and right-hand-drive configurations. It is engineered to meet four major global five-star safety standards (E-NCAP, A-NCAP, C-NCAP and C-IASI) and incorporates active and passive safety systems alongside redundant safety architecture.

The testing program also included an industry-first seven-stage "720-degree" safety challenge spanning land, water and air conditions.

Next-Gen AI Technology Meets Advanced Driving Dynamics

The G9L combines XPENG's latest AI capabilities with a chassis system designed to balance ride comfort and driving dynamics. Its standard chassis specification includes dual-chamber air suspension, intelligent variable damping and rear-wheel steering with up to 15 degrees of steering angle.

The rear-wheel steering system is designed to improve maneuverability at low speeds while supporting vehicle stability during higher-speed driving.

Deepening Local Manufacturing in Europe

XPENG's collaboration with Magna marks the company's first European local manufacturing program. Production at Magna's Graz facility officially began in the third quarter of 2025. One year into the partnership, the two companies are expanding their cooperation to support XPENG's growing portfolio of vehicles for European and global markets.

The G9L will be manufactured at Magna's Graz facility, a site with a long-standing track record in producing vehicles for premium automotive brands, combining Magna's experience in high-end vehicle manufacturing with XPENG's advanced electric vehicle and AI technologies.

"The G9L marks another important milestone in our collaboration with XPENG," said Roland Prettner, President of Magna Complete Vehicles. "It demonstrates how strong teamwork can translate XPENG's product vision and technical requirements into robust production processes, supported by our vehicle manufacturing expertise and a shared commitment to quality."

"The latest production milestone represents an important step in our journey from entering Europe to building for Europe. By combining global vehicle development and AI technology with established local manufacturing expertise, we are bringing the next-gen XPENG vehicles closer to customers in Europe and around the world," said Zhang Li, Vice President of Global Manufacturing at XPENG.

From Graz to Paris for the Global Premiere

The first European pre-production G9L will leave Graz for Paris ahead of its global debut on October 12. The 1,324-kilometer journey will provide a real-world demonstration of the vehicle's charging capability, safety systems and driving performance across Europe.

At the Paris Motor Show, XPENG will officially unveil the G9L to global audiences and open orders for its Next-Gen AI Flagship SUV, representing the latest step in its expansion of its European manufacturing and product portfolio as the company continues to develop vehicles to global standards and produce them locally to serve customers worldwide.

If you are interested in XPENG's Paris Motor Show event, please contact:

[email protected]

XPENG Paris Motor Show Press Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1I8SLTqDREdDCzeY5YUu8LjLe7jlPI6e2

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading global Physical AI company, dedicated to bringing artificial intelligence into the physical world to reshape future mobility and smart living. Through in-house R&D, XPENG has developed a full-stack Physical AI architecture spanning Turing AI chips, world foundation models, and highly integrated software and hardware applications. This unified technology foundation of XPENG powers an expansive product portfolio of smart EVs, robotaxis, and humanoid robots, advancing the deployment of Physical AI at scale. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG is dual-primary listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. With global capabilities across R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services, XPENG drives continuous technological innovation and fosters an open Physical AI ecosystem, making life smarter, safer, and better for users worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

SOURCE XPENG