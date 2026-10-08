Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd.: Ribo Submits European Clinical Trial Application for Phase ? Study of INHBE-Targeting siRNA RBD3133

SUZHOU, China and MÖLNDAL, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science (06938.HK) and its subsidiary Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB (collectively referred to as "Ribo") announced the successful submission of a Phase ? Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in EU for RBD3133, a novel siRNA therapeutic targeting INHBE (inhibin subunit beta E), with overweight and obesity as its intended future therapeutic indications.

Obesity has become one of the world's most significant public health challenges, affecting more than one billion people globally and contributing to a substantial burden of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other obesity-related comorbidities. Despite recent advances in obesity treatment, there remains a significant need for innovative therapies that address the underlying biology of metabolic dysfunction and provide durable clinical benefit.

RBD3133 is designed to selectively silence INHBE, a gene encoding the protein activin E. Human genetic studies have demonstrated that individuals carrying naturally occurring loss-of-function variants in INHBE exhibit healthier fat distribution, improved metabolic characteristics, and lower estimated risk of coronary heart disease and type 2 diabetes. These findings support INHBE as a promising therapeutic target for obesity and related metabolic diseases.

The Phase ? study is a randomized, placebo-controlled trial designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of subcutaneously administered RBD3133 in participants with overweight or obesity. The trial will provide the first assessment of RBD3133 in humans and will establish the foundation for further clinical development.

"This CTA submission represents another clear step forward for our cardiometabolic pipeline and highlights our ability to translate compelling human genetic evidence into innovative RNAi medicines." said Dr. Anders Gabrielsen, Chief Medical Officer of Ribo.

The RBD3133 represents a pivotal step of Ribo's siRNA development portfolio in the field of cardiovascular and metabolic disease and is poised to serve as a cornerstone drug for the treatment of weight-loss-related cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. As Ribo's first candidate drug in the obesity therapeutic area, RBD3133 reflects the company's strategic focus on developing innovative medicines for large patient populations with substantial unmet medical need.

About Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd. and Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB

Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co. Ltd. (Ribo, 06938.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated in the development and commercialization of small interfering RNA (siRNA)-based therapeutics. Driven by its vertically integrated technology platforms, Ribo has built a strong and differentiated product pipeline targeting major disease areas including cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, liver and kidney diseases etc. Through continuous innovation, Ribo is committed to delivering revolutionary siRNA treatment solutions to patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ribolia.com.

As an overseas subsidiary of Suzhou Ribo Life Science, Ribocure Pharmaceuticals AB (Ribocure) is dedicated to globalized development of life-saving oligonucleotide therapies, with focus on development of assets and pipeline as well as new target ideas and on building innovative capacities to conduct clinical trials and developing siRNA drugs to address real unmet medical needs globally. For more information, please visit www.ribocure.com.

SOURCE Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd.