Specialised cybersecurity platform SentryOT, created by Romanian energy engineering company Enevo, is designed as "an end-to-end resilience platform for the energy sector", its developers have said. Enevo is a leading engineering, procurement and construction contractor in Romania working across the entire energy value chain. It unveiled the SentryOT platform, developed by its in-house cybersecurity division, during the first half of 2025. The platform is designed for operational technology (OT) including solar and wind power plants, battery energy storage systems (BESS), substations and automated ...

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