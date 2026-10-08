Meta Critical Minerals Inc.: Meta Critical Minerals Initiates Maiden Drill Program At Table Mountain High-Purity Silica Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Meta Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Meta") (CSE:MTTA)(OTCQB:MTTAF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce that it has initiated its maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Table Mountain Silica Project ("Table Mountain" or the "Project"), located (Figure 1) approximately 4 kilometres east of Golden, British Columbia, Canada. Drilling is now underway following receipt of the Company's drill permit under the British Columbia Mines Act, with approximately 1,250 metres planned in 24 holes.

Table Mountain hosts a maiden NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 56,945,602 tonnes Inferred at an average grade of 98.91% SiO2 (see news release dated June 30, 2025). The resource remains open along strike and at depth, and this program is the Company's first to test the quartzite unit below surface. (1)

The Technical Report, "NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT ON THE TABLE MOUNTAIN PROJECT, Golden Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" has an Effective Date of June 30, 2025 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Highlights

Drilling Plan: an approximately 1,250-metre drill program of 24 shallow diamond-core holes is planned in a grid-based pattern at Table Mountain (Figure 2).

Permitted and bonded: British Columbia's Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals' approval and relevant drilling permit have been received, and a CAD$50,500 reclamation security has been posted as a condition of the Company's Mines Act permit.

Fully funded: Meta has the funds in treasury to execute the planned 2026 Table Mountain drill program without requiring additional financing.

Clear resource definition objective: drilling is designed to provide the technical data required to support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, with the objective of defining resources in the Indicated category where drill density, continuity, data quality and results support such classification. The program is also designed to test for expansion of the existing MRE laterally and at depth. (1)

Metallurgical advancement: the program is also designed to collect sufficient material for further metallurgical testing.

Near-term results: initial assay results are expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Yannis Tsitos, President of Meta Critical Minerals, commented: "Putting the first holes into Table Mountain is the step this Project has been building toward since our initial mapping and sampling in 2024. Our surface sampling and channel work has given us a clear picture of the quartzite unit, and drilling will now show us its quality and continuity laterally and at depth. These results will drive an updated resource estimate and our Preliminary Economic Assessment, which together form the technical foundation for advancing Table Mountain toward a production decision."

Figure 1. Table Mountain Property and Infrastructure Map

2026 Diamond Drilling Program

Drilling will focus on resource definition within the main quartzite zone, which hosts the maiden MRE. The program also includes initial testing of priority targets identified during the Company's 2025 prospecting and channel sampling program (see news release dated September 22, 2025). Drilling is expected to take approximately 3 - 6 weeks to complete, weather permitting.

The holes are designed to test the continuity and grade of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite at depth, with the objective of increasing confidence in the current Inferred resource and testing for extensions of the mineralized zone. (1)

Results from the program will be used to prepare an updated MRE and to support the Preliminary Economic Assessment planned for Table Mountain, with drill core also providing additional material for metallurgical testing. This work will inform the vertically integrated development strategy the Company is advancing with Quad Consulting Group (see news release dated February 11, 2026). (1)

Figure 2. 2026 Diamond Drilling Program at Table Mountain, B.C.

About the Table Mountain Project

The Table Mountain Silica Project is located approximately 4 kilometres east of Golden, B.C., Canada, with excellent year-round road access and proximity to the CPKC Golden rail yard. The property covers roughly 2,526 hectares, encompassing up to 11 kilometres of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation quartzite, with regionally mapped widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. Table Mountain is strategically situated near two established high-purity silica operations - the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz Quarry. This advantageous location highlights the Project's potential to become a significant source of high-purity silica ("HPQ") in a region known for hosting premium-quality silica deposits. (2)

Cautionary Notes

Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence than Indicated Mineral Resources and must not be converted to Mineral Reserves. There is no certainty that further drilling will upgrade any part of the Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category or expand the MRE. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. No preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study has been completed on Table Mountain, and no Mineral Reserves have been established. There is no certainty the Project will advance to a production decision. Mineralization at nearby properties, including the Moberly Silica Mine and the Sinova Quartz Quarry, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Table Mountain.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.

About Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

Meta Critical Minerals Inc. is a well-funded, publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located critical-mineral assets. The Company is advancing a portfolio of projects targeting silica (silicon), zircon (zirconium), titanium, scandium, vanadium, and rare earth elements, commodities that are essential to advanced manufacturing, defense systems, green power generation and electrification, and emerging technologies. Meta's assets are located in jurisdictions characterized by strong and growing demand for critical minerals, spanning Canada, U.S.A. and Central-East Asia. The Company's strategy emphasizes near-term production potential, disciplined capital allocation, and the development of assets capable of supporting a transition to cash-flow-generating operations, with the objective of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders, host communities, and regional stakeholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604 -218 4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding the Company's planned 1,250-metre, 24-hole drill program at Table Mountain, the anticipated timing of drilling and assay results, the potential to expand or increase confidence in the existing Mineral Resource, the preparation of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment, further metallurgical testing, and the advancement of Table Mountain toward a production decision.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration results, weather and operational delays, assay timing, contractor and equipment availability, commodity prices, financing, permitting and general market conditions. There is no certainty that drilling will result in an expansion or upgrade of the existing Mineral Resource or that the Project will advance to a production decision.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/meta-critical-minerals-initiates-maiden-drill-program-at-table-mountain-high-puri-1234236