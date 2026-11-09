Meta Critical Minerals Inc.: Meta Critical Minerals Accepts Invitation to Join Critical Minerals Consortium at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 9, 2026 / Meta Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Meta") (CSE:MTTA)(OTCQB:MTTAF)(FSE:VJ3) has joined the newly established Critical Minerals Consortium at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point as a member, supporting the Company's goal of strengthening U.S. critical mineral supply chains through the advancement of its Wyoming projects.

Through West Point's Center for Environmental & Geographic Sciences, the consortium aims to ensure the United States and its allies maintain an unassailable resource advantage through elite interagency coordination, global academic partnership, and original research in critical minerals policy. Future Army leaders will examine the technical, diplomatic, and economic dimensions of critical mineral supply chains and their role in securing the future of the American defense industrial base. Cadets can participate in independent studies, faculty-led research, internships, exercises, events, and engagement with leading experts.

Other consortium members include the Colorado School of Mines, Idaho National Laboratory (INL), North-West University (South Africa), the University of Texas at Austin, Aeternum Resources, Cove Kaz Capital Group LLC, and AFRICOM J5 Defense Economic Unit.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, the United States was 100% net import reliant on 13 critical mineral commodities in 2025, and an additional 20 had net import reliance greater than 50% of apparent consumption. Secure access to critical minerals, processing capabilities, and the industrial capacity to transform these resources into usable technologies are essential to military systems and the broader defense industrial base.

"The United States has recognized that securing domestic supplies of critical minerals is a national security priority. The challenge now is turning that recognition into practical solutions," said Rana Vig, CEO of Meta Critical Minerals. "We believe the Critical Minerals Consortium can play an important role in bringing together the research, industry expertise, and strategic thinking needed to address that challenge. With our two Wyoming projects, Arcadia and Lake Owen, we see a meaningful opportunity to contribute to that effort while exploring relationships that could help us advance these assets toward development."

Meta's portfolio includes two critical minerals projects in Wyoming. Arcadia is an advanced-stage project comprising approximately 4,480 acres in Wyoming, with two near-surface heavy mineral sand deposits, Grass Creek and Dugout Creek, containing zircon, titanium-bearing ilmenite, and rare-earth-element-bearing monazite. On October 5, 2026, Meta announced approval for a 10,500-foot drill program at Dugout Creek to support resource definition. Lake Owen is a layered mafic-ultramafic intrusion in Wyoming prospective for vanadium, scandium, titanium, and gallium. Zirconium, titanium, rare earth elements, scandium, and vanadium are designated as critical minerals by the U.S. government and have identified applications in aerospace, defense, and nuclear energy.

As the Company advances its Wyoming projects through exploration, resource definition, and technical evaluation, management has held preliminary discussions with West Point researchers and faculty regarding potential collaboration. Potential research topics include critical mineral supply chains, mineral processing and recovery technologies, and the potential applications of minerals from the projects to industrial and national security requirements. Meta also sees value in giving researchers and cadets an industry perspective on the challenges of advancing critical mineral projects from exploration toward potential production.

On November 5, 2026, the Critical Minerals Consortium held its inaugural program for cadets, titled "From Mines to Missions: The Strategic Future of Defense Metals." The program brought together leaders from government, defense, academia, finance, and industry to examine the strategic future of critical minerals. Rana Vig, CEO of Meta Critical Minerals, participated as a speaker in the third session, focused on U.S. minerals diplomacy with foreign markets, alongside other industry and policy professionals.

About Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

Meta Critical Minerals Inc. is a well-funded, publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located critical-mineral assets. The Company is advancing a portfolio of projects targeting silica (silicon), zircon (zirconium), titanium, scandium, vanadium, and rare earth elements, commodities that are essential to advanced manufacturing, defense systems, green power generation and electrification, and emerging technologies. Meta's assets are located in jurisdictions characterized by strong and growing demand for critical minerals, spanning Canada, U.S.A. and Central-East Asia. The Company's strategy emphasizes near-term production potential, disciplined capital allocation, and the development of assets capable of supporting a transition to cash-flow-generating operations, with the objective of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders, host communities, and regional stakeholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766 rana@meta-cm.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such information includes statements regarding the Company's participation in and anticipated benefits from the Critical Minerals Consortium, potential research collaborations, planned activities at West Point, and the exploration and development of the Company's Arcadia and Lake Owen projects in Wyoming. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including the anticipated continuation of consortium activities, opportunities for collaboration, and the availability of funding and resources to advance the Company's projects. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including changes to planned activities, the possibility that collaborations may not materialize, exploration and development risks, regulatory requirements, financing conditions, and general market uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/meta-critical-minerals-accepts-invitation-to-join-critical-minerals-consortium-at-1248728