Meta Critical Minerals Inc.: Meta Critical Minerals Appoints West Point Senior Advisor John Melkon to Strategic Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 14, 2026 / Meta Critical Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Meta") (CSE:MTTA)(OTCQB:MTTAF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Melkon, a senior advisor to the United States Military Academy, to its Strategic Advisory Board, effective immediately.

From 2012 to 2026, Melkon was a Director and an Assistant Professor at the United States Military Academy and has been recently charged with building and leading the Critical Minerals Consortium. In this capacity, he is responsible for facilitating the coordination, planning and execution of the strategic vision and mission to educate faculty, cadets and the community of practice.

"We are pleased to welcome John Melkon to our Strategic Advisory Board. His 30 years of experience negotiating critical supply chains for U.S. national security will help us deepen our engagement with U.S. government, military and industry stakeholders seeking secure domestic sources of zircon, titanium, rare earth elements, scandium and vanadium, where domestic sourcing is a stated national security priority," commented Rana Vig, CEO of Meta Critical Minerals.

The appointment comes as Meta Critical Minerals advances its two Wyoming assets, Arcadia and Lake Owen, with the Company recently receiving approval for a drill permit at its advanced-stage Arcadia Project.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey's 2026 Mineral Commodity Summaries, the United States was 100% net import reliant on scandium and titanium sponge metal and 67% net import reliant on rare earths, compounds and metals in 2025.

Prior to joining CSCMO (Center for the Study of Civil-Military Operations), Melkon served as a senior operations advisor to U.S. Army Africa in Vicenza, Italy, from 2009 to 2012, where he provided strategic liaison to interagency and multinational partners and advised the command on critical operational planning. During that time, he supported Operation Odyssey Dawn. He previously served as a strategic operations officer for the Department of Defense from 2006 to 2009 with service in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Before returning to public service, Melkon worked as an international banking associate for Credit Suisse First Boston in Frankfurt, Germany. Earlier, he served more than 13 years as an Army Special Forces officer with operational experience on six continents and in dozens of countries. Throughout his national security career, he gained extensive operational and combat experience in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Southeast Asia. His expertise includes civil-military operations, unconventional warfare, counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and foreign internal defense. He is a graduate of the National Senior Intelligence Course and also an FBI Certified Crisis Negotiator.

Melkon is currently a PhD candidate at Stellenbosch University and an Extraordinary Professor of Practice in Geopolitics at North-West University in South Africa. He received his A.B. in History from Princeton University, and he also holds an MBA from the Lowry Mays School of Business and an MPIA with honors from the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University. He has been conferred an MA in European Politics and a Certificate of Professional Achievement in Enterprise Risk Management from Columbia University in 2022. He is also a Harvard John F. Kennedy School Senior Executive in National and International Security.

"John's expertise will be instrumental in helping us advance our two complementary Wyoming assets, Arcadia and Lake Owen, toward resource definition and feasibility," said Vig. "Both projects have the potential to contribute to U.S. domestic sources of critical minerals with important applications across aerospace and defense, nuclear energy and advanced manufacturing."

On October 5, Meta Critical Minerals announced that it received approval to proceed with a 10,500-foot (3,200-metre) drill program at the Dugout Creek deposit, part of the Company's advanced-stage Arcadia Project in Washakie County, Wyoming. Dugout Creek is one of two near-surface, open-pittable heavy mineral sand deposits at Arcadia. The deposits contain zircon, titanium-bearing ilmenite and rare-earth-element-bearing monazite.

Prior to receiving the permit, management was recently invited to attend a research day at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where preliminary discussions were held with faculty and researchers regarding potential collaboration on Meta Critical Minerals' Wyoming projects and potential alignment with U.S. military and government priorities for critical minerals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766

rana@meta-cm.com

About Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

Meta Critical Minerals Inc. is a well-funded, publicly listed mining company focused on building shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration, and development of strategically located critical-mineral assets. The Company is advancing a portfolio of projects targeting silica (silicon), zircon (zirconium), titanium, scandium, vanadium, and rare earth elements, commodities that are essential to advanced manufacturing, defense systems, green power generation and electrification, and emerging technologies. Meta's assets are located in jurisdictions characterized by strong and growing demand for critical minerals, spanning Canada, U.S.A. and Central-East Asia. The Company's strategy emphasizes near-term production potential, disciplined capital allocation, and the development of assets capable of supporting a transition to cash-flow-generating operations, with the objective of delivering sustainable long-term value to shareholders, host communities, and regional stakeholders.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated contributions of John Melkon to the Company's strategic initiatives; potential engagement and collaboration with U.S. government, military, academic and industry stakeholders; and the Company's plans and expectations regarding exploration, resource definition, technical evaluation and potential development of its Wyoming critical mineral projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include exploration and development risks, permitting and regulatory requirements, funding availability, commodity market conditions, changes in government priorities and other risks associated with mineral exploration and development. There can be no assurance that anticipated objectives or collaborations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Meta Critical Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/meta-critical-minerals-appoints-west-point-senior-advisor-john-melkon-to-strategi-1236701