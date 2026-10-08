The Hungarian government has extended the deadline for completing projects under its EU-funded residential solar program to Oct. 31, and will allow complex projects to close with reduced technical content. Government Resolution 1318/2026, published on Sept. 29, applies to the RRF-6.2.1-2021 call, which supports residential PV systems and the electrification of household heating systems combined with PV. Under the resolution, complex projects can be closed if at least two of the development elements set out in the call have been completed. The government instructed the minister responsible for ...

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