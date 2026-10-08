Battery X Metals Announces Corporate Awareness Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has entered into a corporate awareness engagement agreement effective October 7, 2026 (the "Agreement") with bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services aimed at increasing market awareness of the Company and its business.

bullVestor is arm's length to the Company. Under the Agreement, bullVestor will be responsible for strategic planning, procurement and implementation of native advertising campaigns across premium financial advertising networks, as well as overseeing progress and reporting on results throughout the campaign. The objective of the engagement is to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community.

The Company has agreed to pay bullVestor a total cash fee of €150,000 (approximately C$239,295), payable upon execution of the Agreement by both parties. The engagement will commence on October 10, 2026 and continue for 30 days or until the budget has been exhausted, whichever occurs first, unless earlier terminated in accordance with the Agreement. The engagement may be extended by written agreement between the parties, specifying the extended term and any change to the budget.

No stock options or other securities will be issued to bullVestor as compensation under the Agreement. To the knowledge of the Company, as of the date of the Agreement, bullVestor and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. bullVestor's principal contact is Helmut Pollinger, Managing Director, Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Austria; telephone: +43 7435 54077-0; email: kontakt@bullvestor.at.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated commencement, timing and duration of the Company's engagement with bullVestor; the services to be provided under the Agreement; the expected benefits of the engagement, including increased awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community; and the Company's plans to advance its lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, including assumptions that bullVestor will perform its obligations under the Agreement, that the campaign will proceed as contemplated, and that the Company will be able to advance its technology as planned. These assumptions are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, bullVestor's ability to perform its obligations; delays in preparing, approving or disseminating campaign materials; variability in the campaign's reach and effectiveness; early termination of the engagement or exhaustion of the campaign budget; changes in regulatory requirements affecting investor awareness activities; changes in market conditions and investor sentiment; and the risk that the Company may not advance its technology as planned or achieve similar results in further testing or development. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations only as of the date of this news release and are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that the engagement will achieve its intended objectives or increase awareness of the Company, or that the Company will advance its technology as anticipated. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-announces-corporate-awareness-agreement-1234245