Battery X Metals Highlights Participation at X Takeover 2026, an Electric Vehicle and Emerging Technology Event Held at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas, Providing Exposure to Industry Perspectives and Technology Developments

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals attended X Takeover 2026, an independently organized electric vehicle and emerging technology community event held at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas in Austin, Texas. The event brought together enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and industry participants for programming on electric mobility, energy, robotics, artificial intelligence and space technology, including presentations from notable automotive and technology industry figures. Battery X Metals engaged with electric vehicle and technology community participants, exchanging perspectives with industry participants on emerging trends, customer needs and battery technology developments to gather insights relevant to the Company's battery lifecycle technologies initiatives. Participation supports the Company's ongoing development of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, an integrated hardware and software platform focused on addressing battery cell imbalance, improving remaining usable battery capacity and potentially extending battery lifespan. Through industry engagement, the Company seeks to understand market developments, identify potential technology applications, and evaluate opportunities relevant to its long-term objectives.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that representatives of the Company attended X Takeover 2026 ("X Takeover"), an independently organized community event produced by TOSV, Inc., held on October 10, 2026, at Gigafactory Texas, a Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla") automotive manufacturing facility located in Austin, Texas.1

X Takeover is not an official Tesla event, and the provision of venue space does not imply sponsorship, partnership or endorsement by Tesla.4 Battery X Metals' attendance does not represent or imply any commercial agreement, partnership, endorsement or affiliation with Tesla or the event organizers, venue operator, speakers or other event participants.

X Takeover originated in 2021 as Tesla Takeover, a community gathering organized by TOSV, Inc., an independent nonprofit organization representing a community of Tesla owners and enthusiasts.2,3 The event subsequently evolved into X Takeover, expanding its focus to include electric vehicles, energy and emerging technologies. The event featured programming focused on electric mobility, energy, robotics, artificial intelligence and space technology, along with exhibitor showcases, panel discussions, demo drives, creator meetups and community experiences.4

The event featured presentations by automotive engineering expert Sandy Munro, Elon Musk, Franz von Holzhausen, and Eric Earley.4 These program references describe the event and do not indicate that Company representatives met with or held discussions with the named individuals.

Figure 1: Will Fan, President of Battery X Metals, at X Takeover 2026 in Austin, Texas

Battery X Metals attended X Takeover as part of its ongoing efforts to remain engaged with developments across the electric vehicle, battery technology and broader innovation sectors. During the event, Company representatives interacted with members of the electric mobility and technology communities, exchanging perspectives on industry trends, customer needs and potential applications relevant to the Company's battery lifecycle technology initiatives.

The Company is currently advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, an integrated hardware and software platform focused on addressing battery cell imbalance, improving remaining usable battery capacity and potentially extending the remaining useful lifespan of lithium-ion batteries.

"X Takeover brought together a diverse community of electric vehicle enthusiasts, technology participants and entrepreneurs focused on developments across electric mobility and emerging technologies," said Will Fan, President of Battery X Metals. "As we continue to advance our patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, participating in these events provides an opportunity to better understand market needs, exchange perspectives with industry participants and identify developments that may be relevant to our long-term objectives."

For additional information regarding X Takeover, please visit the event's official website: www.xtakeover.com.

1 Tesla, 2 XTakeover, 3 Basenore, 4 XTakeover

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, extending the lifespan of lithium-ion batteries, and the recovery and recycling of battery materials. As global electric vehicle adoption continues to grow and demand for battery lifecycle solutions increases, the Company is advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology, which recovered approximately 99% of capacity lost due to cell imbalance in a technology demonstration conducted in collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), with the NRC validating the initial and final state of charge of the cells. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the Company's expectations regarding the potential benefits of participating in X Takeover 2026 and other industry and technology-focused events; the potential contribution of industry engagement and insights gathered from event participation to the Company's technology development activities; the Company's ability to identify and evaluate emerging industry trends, evolving customer needs, potential applications and opportunities relevant to its battery lifecycle technology initiatives; the continued research, development, testing, evaluation, optimization and potential commercialization of the Company's patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology; the potential ability of such technology to address battery cell imbalance, improve remaining usable battery capacity, extend battery lifespan and reduce the need for premature battery pack replacement; and the Company's broader objectives relating to battery lifespan extension, battery lifecycle management and participation in the global energy transition. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the relevance of industry engagement to the Company's business objectives; the Company's ability to derive insights relevant to market needs, potential technology applications and development opportunities from participation in industry and technology-focused events; continued developments across the electric vehicle, battery technology, energy innovation and emerging technology sectors; the performance and applicability of the Company's battery rebalancing technology across different lithium-ion battery systems; and the Company's ability to continue developing, evaluating and potentially commercializing its technology and identify opportunities relevant to its battery lifecycle initiatives. However, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the possibility that participation in X Takeover or other industry events may not result in any actionable insights, technology development benefits or commercial opportunities for the Company; changes in market conditions, customer demand, technology adoption or competing technologies; technical, engineering, operational, manufacturing, regulatory or commercialization challenges; delays in the development, testing, evaluation or commercialization of the Company's patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing technology; variability in battery age, chemistry, condition, state of health, usage history and degradation characteristics; differences in vehicle design, battery architecture, battery management systems, driving behaviour, charging practices, environmental conditions and duty cycles; reliance on third-party service providers, technology partners and third-party information; and other risks associated with the development and commercialization of emerging battery technologies. There can be no assurance that the Company's participation in X Takeover will result in any technology development benefit, commercial opportunity or other material benefit; that the Company will successfully develop or commercialize its proprietary battery rebalancing technology; or that its battery lifecycle technology initiatives will achieve their intended results. X Takeover is an independently organized community event and produced by TOSV, Inc. and is not an official Tesla event. The provision of venue space does not imply any sponsorship, partnership, endorsement or affiliation with by Tesla with X Takeover or the Company. The Company's attendance at X Takeover does not represent or imply any commercial agreement, strategic relationship, partnership, endorsement or affiliation with Tesla or the event organizers, venue operator, speakers or other event participants. References to speakers and event programming provide context regarding the event and do not imply that Company representatives met with or held discussions with the named individuals. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-highlights-participation-at-x-takeover-2026-an-electric-vehicle-1238033