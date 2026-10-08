Housing Innovation Challenge: Housing Innovation Alliance and HUD Partner to Advance Housing Innovation Through National Design-Build Challenge

HUD brings research, technical expertise, and evaluation to the Housing Innovation Challenge, a 10-year platform developing and testing housing solutions with universities, builders, manufacturers, and cities

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Housing Innovation Alliance (HIA) today announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the Housing Innovation Challenge, a 10-year national design-build competition that brings together university students, homebuilders, manufacturers, industry partners, and municipalities to develop, test, and evaluate housing innovation under real-world conditions.

The partnership combines HIA's network of housing industry partners, startups, local government, and universities with HUD's housing research and evaluation expertise. Together, HIA and HUD will strengthen the development, testing, and evaluation of innovative housing solutions intended to improve affordability, construction efficiency, and long-term performance.

"This is a long game, and we're treating it that way," said Dennis Steigerwalt, president of the Housing Innovation Alliance. "Students who come through this competition will graduate with hands-on experience working alongside builders, trades, and manufacturers delivering homes today - and they'll enter an industry that desperately needs their talent. HUD's partnership adds rigor to the Challenge's framework, opens pathways to share our findings with housing stakeholders, and creates new opportunities to inform future policy."

HIA will work with major homebuilders and other industry partners to move selected university designs from concept through completion. HUD will support the design and planning phase, provide technical expertise, participate in evaluation of the construction, engage universities, and share lessons learned with the broader housing industry. The goal is to test promising approaches under real-world conditions and generate practical information on construction cost, time, performance, and the potential for broader market adoption.

"Lowering housing costs and expanding supply takes an all-of-the-above strategy with government officials, housing industry experts, and community stakeholders working together," said HUD Deputy Chief of Staff Reid Wilson. "We are glad to partner with the Housing Innovation Alliance to bring builders, manufacturers, startups, universities, and government leaders to the same table. By engaging the next generation of housing innovators and establishing industry partnerships early on, we will make homeownership more attainable for American families."

A 10-Year National Platform for Housing Innovation

The Housing Innovation Challenge is designed as a 10-year journey, structured as five two-year competition cycles, hosted in different U.S. cities. Charlotte, N.C., serves as the inaugural host city and proving ground for the Challenge's national model.

In each cycle, university teams first develop practical housing designs focused on affordability, constructability, and innovation. Selected teams then advance to the construction phase, where they are paired with builder partners and work alongside manufacturers and industry collaborators to refine their concepts and build full-scale homes intended to be occupied by residents. Across all five cycles, the objective is to translate emerging concepts and ideas into practical housing solutions and apply lessons learned across different markets and housing conditions.

Selected from a field of 33 proposals submitted by 20 academic teams representing 23 universities, the 10 teams advancing to the build phase in Charlotte are (in alphabetical order): Appalachian State University, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University; Clemson University; Georgia Tech; Harvard University; University of Houston; Kean University; University of North Carolina at Charlotte; University of Texas at Austin; Virginia Tech; and Washington State University.

The inaugural cycle will culminate in October 2027 with a public exhibition in Charlotte, where the homes, and the process used to deliver them, will be showcased through tours, industry workshops, research activities, and policy discussions.

The partnership builds on HUD's ongoing work to support housing innovation through research, demonstration, evaluation, and collaboration with the private sector, expanding the Challenge's ability to document and share lessons with the broader housing industry. By combining HUD's research and policy capabilities with HIA's industry, university, and municipal network, the Challenge is positioned to improve how housing is delivered across the country, with findings from each cycle informing the next and extending beyond any single project or host city.

For more information about the Housing Innovation Challenge, visit hic.live.

About the Housing Innovation Alliance

The Housing Innovation Alliance is a crowd-accelerated innovation platform of more than 4,000 organizations committed to advancing homebuilding and community development. The Alliance serves as the connective tissue across industry, startups, government, and academia to make housing more affordable, more resilient, and more attainable for families across the country. Learn more at www.housinginnovationalliance.com.

About the Housing Innovation Challenge

The Housing Innovation Challenge is a national design-build competition and real-world demonstration platform uniting universities, builders, and innovators to deliver attainable housing solutions. Announced in 2025 with Charlotte, N.C. selected as the inaugural host city for its first cycle, the Challenge advances designs from concept to construction through a public-facing demonstration where teams validate the home's architectural design, performance, constructability, and market viability. The Challenge is driven by industry collaboration, and was established by three founding partners: Housing Innovation Alliance, an industry convening and collaboration platform; Home Technology Ventures, which backs housing innovation and helps connect new approaches to adoption; and Meritage Homes, a national homebuilder helping translate ideas into buildable solutions. Together, they unite expertise across the housing value chain to accelerate adoption of replicable solutions. For more information, visit www.hic.live.

Contact

Katy Biggerstaff

NewGround PR & Media

kbiggerstaff@newgroundco.com

SOURCE: Housing Innovation Challenge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/housing-innovation-alliance-and-hud-partner-to-advance-housing-innovation-through-natio-1234055