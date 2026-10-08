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WKN: 552863 | ISIN: US0044342055 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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PR Newswire
08.10.2026 11:38 Uhr
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Acer Reports September Consolidated Revenues of NT$34.74 Billion, Highest in 14 Years

Revenues for Third Quarter and Year-to-September Achieved Historical Highs for the Same Period in 13 Years

TAIPEI, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for September at NT$34.74 billion, marking the highest in 14 years for the same period, with growth of 17.6% year-on-year (YoY) and 15.1% month-on-month. Preliminary third-quarter consolidated revenues reached NT$91.82 billion with 25.1% growth YoY and 7.6% growth quarter-on-quarter. Preliminary consolidated revenues for year-to-September reached NT$249.55 billion with 24.0% growth YoY. Revenues for both the third quarter and year-to-September achieved record highs in 13 years in the same period.

Highlights in September and year-to-September, respectively, include:

  • Revenues from PCs grew 14.8% YoY and 21.4% YoY
  • Revenues from Chromebooks grew 4.2% YoY and 11.1% YoY
  • Revenues from the commercial line[1] grew 7.0% YoY and 34.2% YoY
  • Revenues from tablets grew 126.6% YoY and 12.7% YoY

Acer's strategy to expand multiple business engines continued to gain momentum. Total revenues from businesses other than personal computers[2] and displays grew over 35.9% YoY, year-to-September, which contributed 34.7% of the group's total revenues. Among businesses under incubation, Acer ITS Inc.'s revenue grew 48.6% and Acer Fashion Inc.'s revenue grew 15.1% YoY, year-to-September.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks
[2] Personal computers business includes desktops and notebooks

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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