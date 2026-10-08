Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Euristiq, an AI-native software development company specializing in AI, IoT, legacy modernization and cloud solutions, has achieved the AWS AI Competency in two categories: Agentic AI Consulting Services and Generative AI Consulting Services. The competency gives Euristiq's clients access to AWS-validated expertise in designing, building, and running agentic and generative AI systems in production, not just in pilots.

Euristiq, AI-Native Software Development Company, Achieves AWS AI Competency in Agentic and Generative AI Consulting

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"Most companies we talk to don't need another AI demo. They need agents that work with their data, follow their rules, and justify their cost. This competency is AWS's independent confirmation that our team builds exactly that," said Pavlo Tkhir, CTO of Euristiq.

Benefits of the AWS AI Competency for Euristiq's clients

Many companies have already run an AI pilot. Far fewer have one in production: fewer than 40% of organizations have moved beyond the experimental phase with AI. Working with an AWS AI Competency partner helps close that gap. Euristiq's clients benefit from:

Validated expertise. AWS has reviewed Euristiq's AI practice through technical validation and customer projects built with AWS AI tools, so clients don't have to rely on claims alone.

A faster path to production. Euristiq tests feasibility early with focused proofs of concept, so the hardest technical risks are resolved before the full build starts.

Cost and risk control. Euristiq designs AI into the architecture from day one, routing each task to the right model, and keeps people in charge of high-stakes decisions through human-in-the-loop review.

This matters because 88% of enterprise AI agent pilots never reach production. By combining AWS AI services with a structured Discover, Decide, Design, Develop approach, Euristiq helps clients ship AI that delivers measurable results.

About Euristiq

Euristiq is an AI-native custom software development company that helps businesses innovate, modernize, and scale. The company delivers AI development, legacy modernization, IoT and AIoT, cloud, and data analytics software solutions from headquarters in Toronto, and offices in Warsaw and Lviv. Euristiq is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner and AWS Well-Architected Partner, holds the AWS AI Competency (Agentic AI and Generative AI Consulting Services) and the AWS DevOps Competency, and is ISO 27001-certified. Its clients include Philips, Ryanair, Bell Canada, Octopus Group, Kloudville, and Gen Digital.

About the AWS AI Competency

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of more than 130,000 partners from over 200 countries. The AWS AI Competency, part of the AWS Competency Program, validates partners with demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in building and deploying AI on AWS. It covers two categories, Agentic AI and Generative AI, and holds partners to AWS standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence.

To learn more about Euristiq's AWS-powered solutions, visit www.euristiq.com or contact us at hello@euristiq.com.

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