A1 Group, Swisscom, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone, Drei Austria, 4iG, Kyivstar and other industry leaders headline telecoms premier event

Network X 2026 unites the telecommunications industry's most influential executives and technology leaders at VIECON Vienna from 13-15 October, with a high-powered Headliners programme focused on the forces reshaping the future of connectivity.

Across three days, CEOs, CTOs, technology chiefs, regulators and industry experts from leading operators and technology organisations will examine how artificial intelligence, network sovereignty, broadband networks, 6G, cloud, infrastructure investment and new business models are changing the role of the telecom operator.

The programme features senior executives from A1 Group, Swisscom, Drei Austria, A1 Austria, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Group, Kyivstar, 4iG Telecommunications Holding, Yettel Bulgaria, Play Poland, Orange Slovensko, NGMN Alliance and other major players across the global connectivity ecosystem.

Industry Leaders Take the Stage

Network X 2026 will feature a series of keynote presentations, fireside conversations and high-level executive panels exploring the industry's most pressing strategic questions. Headline speakers include:

Christoph Aeschlimann, Group CEO, Swisscom Aeschlimann will join senior industry leaders for "Sovereignty, AI Factories the Future of European Telecoms" to examine Europe's growing focus on digital sovereignty, AI infrastructure and strategic control of critical technology.

Aeschlimann will join senior industry leaders for "Sovereignty, AI Factories the Future of European Telecoms" to examine Europe's growing focus on digital sovereignty, AI infrastructure and strategic control of critical technology. Volodymyr Lutchenko, COO, Kyivstar With "From Resilience to Competitive Advantage," Lutchenko will explore how resilience, infrastructure and technological agility can become strategic advantages for operators navigating increasingly complex environments.

With "From Resilience to Competitive Advantage," Lutchenko will explore how resilience, infrastructure and technological agility can become strategic advantages for operators navigating increasingly complex environments. Laurent Leboucher, Group CTO and EVP Networks, Orange - Leboucher will join global technology leaders for "Shaping the 6G Era From Vision to Sustainable Network Evolution" to examine the evolution from 5G towards sustainable, intelligent and commercially viable 6G networks.

- Leboucher will join global technology leaders for "Shaping the 6G Era From Vision to Sustainable Network Evolution" to examine the evolution from 5G towards sustainable, intelligent and commercially viable 6G networks. Volker Libovsky, CTIO, Magenta Austria Examining the transformation of communications networks, "From Connecting People to Connecting Our (Intelligent) World" sees Libovsky outline how intelligence becomes increasingly embedded across connected environments.

Examining the transformation of communications networks, "From Connecting People to Connecting Our (Intelligent) World" sees Libovsky outline how intelligence becomes increasingly embedded across connected environments. Dr. Takki Yu, Vice President and Head of Infra Tech Office, SK Telecom Dr. Yu will showcase how AI is moving from experimentation into practical network operations with his "AI in Action: Transforming Network Operations at SK Telecom" keynote session.

Dr. Yu will showcase how AI is moving from experimentation into practical network operations with his "AI in Action: Transforming Network Operations at SK Telecom" keynote session. Melinda Szabo, CEO, T-Mobile Czech Republic Slovak Telekom Szabo will lead a fireside chat entitled "Scaling AI in Telco: Driving Scale While Maintaining Local Relevance" to discuss the challenges and opportunities of scaling AI across telecom organisations while maintaining market-specific relevance.

Szabo will lead a fireside chat entitled "Scaling AI in Telco: Driving Scale While Maintaining Local Relevance" to discuss the challenges and opportunities of scaling AI across telecom organisations while maintaining market-specific relevance. Rudolf Schrefl, CEO, Drei Austria Hosting a keynote panel, "Investment, Regulation Value Creation in Austria's AI-Driven Telecom Future," Schrefl will join senior Austrian technology and regulatory leaders to examine investment, regulation and value creation as AI transforms the sector.

Hosting a keynote panel, "Investment, Regulation Value Creation in Austria's AI-Driven Telecom Future," Schrefl will join senior Austrian technology and regulatory leaders to examine investment, regulation and value creation as AI transforms the sector. Christian Laque, CTO, A1 Austria During "Redefining the Future of Networks," Laque will contribute to an executive discussion on how network architectures and operator strategies are evolving in response to AI and emerging technologies.

During "Redefining the Future of Networks," Laque will contribute to an executive discussion on how network architectures and operator strategies are evolving in response to AI and emerging technologies. Mariusz Gatza, CEO, Orange Slovensko Gatza's "AI at the Top: The Leadership Decisions Defining the Next Decade" session will explore the leadership decisions operators must make as AI moves from experimentation towards large-scale deployment.

Gatza's "AI at the Top: The Leadership Decisions Defining the Next Decade" session will explore the leadership decisions operators must make as AI moves from experimentation towards large-scale deployment. Tamás Tábori, Chairman and CEO, 4iG Telecommunications Holding Tábori will join senior industry executives for "The Great Telco Rebuild: M&A, Capital and Control in the AI Infrastructure Era," a panel addressing how AI-driven demand, shifting ownership models and private investment are reshaping the future of telecom infrastructure.

Tábori will join senior industry executives for "The Great Telco Rebuild: M&A, Capital and Control in the AI Infrastructure Era," a panel addressing how AI-driven demand, shifting ownership models and private investment are reshaping the future of telecom infrastructure. Jan Oetjen, CEO, FRITZ! Oetjen's keynote presentation, "Full Control Over Hardware, Software and Data: Sovereignty in Practice" will spotlight what digital sovereignty means in practice and why control over hardware, software and data is becoming increasingly important.

"The next era of the telecoms industry is being built now," said Chris Lycett, Event Director, Network X. "AI is changing the network, data centres are shifting priorities, fixed and mobile continue to converge and sovereignty is changing the infrastructure equation. Network X brings these conversations together under one roof, putting attendees in the room with the people deciding what happens next."

Network X Awards Highlights

This year's Network X Awards continue to unite leading telecoms innovators on 14 October at Vienna's Museum of Applied Arts (MAK). Recognising the companies and operators pushing the boundaries of network infrastructure, AI, fibre, optical transport and next-generation connectivity, this year's shortlist spans 21 categories with leading technology providers and telecom operators competing for recognition across some of the industry's most critical areas of innovation. The following have been shortlisted for the awards:

Bitdefender have been shortlisted in the Most Innovative Smart Home Experience Award for their Smart Home Security and Home Network Protection product with Swisscom.

have been shortlisted in the Most Innovative Smart Home Experience Award for their Smart Home Security and Home Network Protection product with Swisscom. TP-Link have been shortlisted in two categories this year: the Best AI Security on Home Router category and the Best Indoor Connectivity Solution category.

have been shortlisted in two categories this year: the Best AI Security on Home Router category and the Best Indoor Connectivity Solution category. Airties have been shortlisted in the Leading In-Home Wi-Fi Service for their Data-Driven, Proactive Wi-Fi Optimization Program with Vodafone.

have been shortlisted in the Leading In-Home Wi-Fi Service for their Data-Driven, Proactive Wi-Fi Optimization Program with Vodafone. Smartone Solutions have been shortlisted in the Best Smart Home Customer Experience Award for their Cullinan Harbour Transformation.

With its combination of C-suite leadership, operator case studies, strategic debate and deep technical expertise, Network X provides a forum for the telecommunications industry to examine not simply what comes next, but how operators can turn emerging technologies and infrastructure investment into sustainable competitive advantage.

Data Center World Europe will take place alongside Network X on 13-14 October 2026 at VIECON, providing a platform for leading data centre executives to address the challenges and opportunities of powering the data centres of tomorrow. Registered Network X conference attendees will enjoy full access to Data Center World Europe.

For more information on the programme and to register for a pass, visit www.networkxevent.com.

About Network X

Network X will debut in Vienna on 13-15 October 2026 as the only global event uniting the fixed and mobile telecommunications industries under one roof. Bringing together more than 5,500 senior network infrastructure and service professionals including 1,500+ operators the event convenes telecom leaders, technology vendors, policymakers, analysts and media from across the global communications ecosystem. The event is recognised as a critical meeting point for operators and vendors shaping the future of digital infrastructure, enabling attendees to exchange ideas, build strategic partnerships and explore next-generation technologies transforming communications worldwide.

With a focus on advancements in connectivity, AI-driven transformation, and the journey towards full fibre and 6G, Network X provides a comprehensive platform for professionals to learn, engage, and network with experts, technology providers, and peers across the telecommunications landscape. For more information, visit www.networkxevent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008745502/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: Suzanne Matulay, networkx@society32.com