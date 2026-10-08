Zaplox AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

As the shares have been conditionally admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in Zaplox AB subject to them being admitted to trading on Spotlight Stock Market.

Company registration number 556816-4460 Short name: ZAPLOX ISIN code: SE0020354389 Order book ID: 139106

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 13, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.