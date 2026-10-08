Options Technology, the leading provider of market data, infrastructure, AI and security to the capital markets, today announced that it has joined the day-one distribution network for EuroCTP. The European Consolidated Tape Provider offers a unified view of market activity across European equities trading venues through a single consolidated data feed. The feed includes the European Best Bid and Offer ("EBBO") periodic and frequent batch auctions ("EBAP" and "EFBA") as well as post-trade activity across 130+ markets.

As part of the day-one network, Options Technology offers the EuroCTP consolidated feed to its global client base natively or normalised through the AtlasFeed platform. Clients will be able to access the consolidated tape through the same APIs, distribution infrastructure and support channels they use today, enabling immediate integration into trading, risk and analytics workflows without additional infrastructure investment.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, said, "As a Day One distribution partner, we are excited to help bring EuroCTP's vision to market. The introduction of a consolidated tape is a landmark moment for European market data and a key pillar of the EU's Savings and Investment Union (SIU) initiative, and we look forward to enabling clients to access and consume this information seamlessly through the global Options AtlasFeed platform."

"We are pleased to welcome Options to EuroCTP's day-one distribution network," said Veronica Taylor, Head of Sales at EuroCTP. "Distribution partners are central to the tape reach in the market. Options' global reach and proven delivery platform will help ensure the tape reaches its users quickly and reliably from its launch."

The launch builds on a series of recent milestones across the business, including the record-breaking H1 2026 AtlasFeed and Raw Market Data Feed Expansion, the recent appointment of Stephen Dorrian from Cboe Global Markets as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data, and the extension of Options Technology's low-latency infrastructure to support all MIAX U.S. exchanges.

EuroCTP:

EuroCTP B.V. is a Dutch company providing a robust and compliant real-time consolidated tape for shares and ETFs, serving European investors. Authorised by ESMA in July 2026, EuroCTP is committed to fostering transparency, fairness, and access to market data for all market participants across the EU. EuroCTP is structured as a joint venture owned by 16 European exchange groups, with shareholders now based in all 27 EU member states. EuroCTP is mandated to operate the EU's consolidated tape for shares and ETFs for a five-year term under MiFIR, under the direct supervision of ESMA, and is guided by an industry advisory committee drawn from across the buy-side and sell-side.

www.euroctp.eu.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008087442/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Anna Horner, anna.horner@options-it.com