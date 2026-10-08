Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) today announces a letter to shareholders outlining a Food Delivery Update for Prosus. The financial information on which this update is based has not yet been reviewed nor reported on by Prosus's independent auditor.

The detailed letter to shareholders can be found on our website.

JSE sponsor to Prosus

Investec Bank Limited

About Prosus

Prosus is the power behind the world's leading lifestyle ecommerce brands, across Europe, India, and Latin America, unlocking an AI-first world for our 2 billion customers.

The Prosus technology ecosystem spans food delivery, payments, classifieds, travel, events, and mobility. Our integrated approach enhances user engagement and creates the foundation for unprecedented AI capabilities through proprietary data and cross-service intelligence. Through Prosus Ventures, we invest in companies which inspire and support the Prosus ecosystem. We search for new opportunities at the leading edge of AI and ecommerce, the digital AI workforce and in frontier technologies, such as robotics, drones and synbio.

The team actively backs exceptional entrepreneurs who are using technology to improve people's everyday lives.

To find out more, please visit www.prosus.com

Disclaimer

Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this announcement and neither Prosus nor any other person gives any undertaking, or is under any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to the date of this announcement or to update or keep current any of the information contained herein, any changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements and this announcement is not a representation by Prosus or any other person that they will do so, except to the extent required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008259692/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries

Media

Charlie Pemberton

Group Communications Director

E: charlie.pemberton@prosus.com

M: +31 615 494 359

Sbu Tshabalala

Head of Communications, South Africa

E: sibusiso.tshabalala@prosus.com

M: +27 81 431 4855

Investor Relations

Eoin Ryan

Head of Investor Relations

E: eoin.ryan@prosus.com