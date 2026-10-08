Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), an AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence company, is pleased to announce that RiskAssure, its agentic AI security assurance platform, is now available through Merchants' Market, the partner marketplace operated by Merchant Growth Ltd. ("Merchant Growth"). The listing gives Merchant Growth clients access to RiskAssure through their existing customer portal.

Merchant Growth has funded more than 15,000 Canadian small businesses and deployed over $1.5 billion in capital since its founding in 2009.² Merchants' Market brings together more than 50 partners across business operations, payments, accounting, marketing and other services, providing RiskAssure with an additional distribution channel into the Canadian small-business market.

Small businesses face a significant cybersecurity preparedness gap. In a September 2024 survey published by the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), only 25% of small businesses polled had formal internal security policies, while 52% had no incident response plan.¹

Cybersecurity preparedness is also becoming increasingly important for small businesses seeking to work with larger enterprises, which may require suppliers to complete security questionnaires and provide supporting documentation as part of their vendor risk management processes.

RiskAssure is designed to simplify this process through a suite of security assurance capabilities, including a public-facing security scan, risk posture visibility through the RiskAssure Index, unlimited security questionnaire management and a hosted trust centre. The platform uses Wisr AI's agentic AI technology to analyze approved security evidence, generate questionnaire responses with source citations and identify responses requiring human review.

For Wisr AI, Merchants' Market adds distribution through an established provider serving its target market. The listing gives Merchant Growth clients access to RiskAssure's core cybersecurity and security assurance capabilities alongside other services they already use.

"Our mission is to bring powerful cybersecurity tools to small and medium-sized businesses through our agentic AI platform," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "RiskAssure puts that mission into practice with a comprehensive suite of security assurance tools. Merchant Growth's established small-business relationships make its marketplace a relevant channel for this offering."

Merchant Growth clients can access RiskAssure's suite of security assurance services through Merchants' Market in their customer portal. The services are also available directly at GetRiskAssure.com.

About Merchant Growth

Merchant Growth Ltd. is a Vancouver-based Canadian financial services provider founded in 2009. It offers small-business financing and access to a curated network of service providers through Merchants' Market. For more information, visit https://merchantgrowth.com.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, visit https://wisraisystems.com/.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

¹ Business Development Bank of Canada, "Cyberattacks: Too many risks to ignore," published February 20, 2025. Survey conducted in September 2024. https://www.bdc.ca/en/articles-tools/blog/cyberattacks-small-businesses-remain-denial

² Merchant Growth, About Us. https://www.merchantgrowth.com/about/

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