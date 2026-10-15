Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2026) - Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) ("Wisr AI" or the "Company"), an AI-powered cyber and third-party risk intelligence company, is pleased to announce the launch of Active Testing, a paid add-on to its RiskAssure security assurance platform. The service provides authorized, automated testing of customers' public-facing web applications, documents confirmed vulnerabilities and enables businesses to share testing status through their RiskAssure trust centre.

Active Testing is a Dynamic Application Security Testing ("DAST") tool built on Wisr AI's agentic AI platform. It tests running web applications from the outside, simulating attacks to identify vulnerabilities without requiring access to source code. This reveals weaknesses in how applications actually operate, helping uncover risks that code reviews and security questionnaires can miss.

The offering expands RiskAssure's commercial capabilities and advances Wisr AI's mission to make advanced cybersecurity accessible to underserved small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs"). By automating assessment, evidence validation and reporting, the Company aims to lower delivery costs and reach businesses that have historically lacked the budget or resources for these services.

CrowdStrike's 2025 survey of U.S. small businesses found that two-thirds said cost prevented them from upgrading security tools1. These gaps extend beyond individual businesses: attackers can exploit suppliers and service providers as pathways into their enterprise customers, making stronger SMB security a priority across the supply chain.

"Too many small businesses remain underprotected because advanced cybersecurity tools have been priced beyond their reach," said Rob Goehring, CEO of Wisr AI. "Our mission is to change that with agentic AI by lowering delivery costs and bringing practical tools to businesses the market has underserved. Active Testing helps SMBs identify vulnerabilities and demonstrate their security efforts, strengthening both their own defences and the trust of enterprise customers."

Customers verify their domain and approve the testing scope before receiving a detailed report with severity ratings and supporting evidence. The service includes one retest of a remediated finding. A trust centre badge displays the testing scope and date while keeping sensitive technical details private.

Active Testing brings technical assessments into the same RiskAssure workspace as security documents, questionnaires and customer assurance. It assesses the approved public-facing scope and does not replace manual penetration testing of authenticated systems or business-logic flaws. The badge records testing status and does not guarantee security.

Active Testing requires a RiskAssure account and is purchased separately. Pricing and purchase details are available at GetRiskAssure.com.

About Wisr AI Systems Inc.

Wisr AI Systems Inc. (CSE: WISR) is a Vancouver-based technology company building agentic AI platforms that predict, prioritize, and monitor cyber and third-party risk. Its solutions help enterprises ingest and interpret real-time global signals to manage complex vendor ecosystems and supply chains more intelligently. Wisr AI empowers organizations with dynamic risk visibility and actionable intelligence to support stronger cybersecurity governance and operational resilience.

For more information about Wisr AI, visit https://wisraisystems.com/.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding, among other things, economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations of the Company's management, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

1 https://www.crowdstrike.com/en-us/resources/reports/state-of-smb-cybersecurity-survey/

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