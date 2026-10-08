Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Uplisting Advisory Services Inc. ("UPLA" or "Uplisting Advisory") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Paltrowitz as Strategic Advisor to the firm.

Jason brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across global capital markets, market infrastructure, cross-border trading and issuer services. He is the Founder of Crossbridge Advisors LLC, an independent strategic advisory firm focused on global market access, issuer positioning and capital markets strategy.

Prior to founding Crossbridge, Jason served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group and Director of OTC Markets Group International, where he played a significant role in the growth of the organization's international issuer business and worked with companies around the world seeking greater access to U.S. investors.

Earlier in his career, Jason held senior leadership positions at JPMorgan Chase and spent more than a decade with BNY Mellon, including as Head of the Global Capital Markets Group within its Depositary Receipt division.

As Strategic Advisor, Jason will work with Uplisting Advisory's leadership team on the continued development of the firm's cross-border capital markets business, strategic initiatives and relationships across the U.S. and international markets. His experience will also support UPLA as it continues to expand the breadth of solutions it provides to Canadian and international issuers seeking access to the U.S. capital markets.

"Jason is someone I have known and respected in the industry for many years, and I am incredibly pleased to welcome him," said Sarah Morrison, Founder and President of Uplisting Advisory. "His understanding of the U.S. capital markets, market structure and the challenges faced by international issuers is exceptional. More importantly, Jason understands that simply obtaining a U.S. quotation is only one part of a much broader market-access strategy."

"UPLA has grown by helping issuers navigate what can otherwise be a fragmented and complicated process. Jason's perspective and relationships will be extremely valuable as we continue to build on that platform and develop new opportunities for our clients."

Jason Paltrowitz commented: "A U.S. quotation or listing can open a door, but companies also need to make it easier for investors to discover, understand and trade their shares. Sarah and her team have built a strong platform for helping issuers access the U.S. market, and I look forward to working with them to connect market entry with a broader strategy for visibility, investor engagement, and long-term growth."

The appointment also reflects UPLA's continued investment in expanding its advisory capabilities beyond the mechanics of U.S. market entry. The firm intends to increasingly work with issuers on the broader strategic considerations surrounding cross-border market access, including market readiness, liquidity, investor accessibility and the infrastructure required to support an effective U.S. market presence.

About Jason Paltrowitz

Jason Paltrowitz is the Founder of Crossbridge Advisors LLC, an independent strategic advisory firm working with international companies, exchanges and market participants on U.S. market access and capital markets strategy.

Jason previously served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group and Director of OTC Markets Group International. He previously held senior leadership roles at JPMorgan Chase and BNY Mellon. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in International Relations from Boston University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

About Uplisting Advisory Services Inc.

Uplisting Advisory Services Inc. is a Canadian capital markets advisory firm specializing in cross-border market access and public-company advisory services. UPLA works with Canadian and international issuers to navigate the process of establishing and enhancing their presence in the U.S. capital markets.

Through its capital markets and corporate governance practices, UPLA provides issuers with hands-on support designed to simplify complex regulatory, operational and market infrastructure requirements.

For more information, visit www.uplistadvisory.com.

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