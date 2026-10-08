Free one-day gathering in Paris on Oct. 15 features hands-on labs and security leaders from Accenture, Centrica and Thales

Filigran, the company behind the open-source XTM Platform for agentic CTEM, today announced the speaker lineup for THREAD, its first annual gathering of the global cyber defense and threat intelligence community. The free event takes place Oct. 15 at Les Jardins de Saint-Dominique in Paris.

Filigran's platform has been shaped by its community, from the analysts who write connectors and share playbooks on Slack and GitHub to the security leaders who rely on that intelligence for strategic decisions on threat-informed defense and cyber resilience. THREAD follows the same model, with hands-on labs and community-led workshops in place of vendor pitches.

"Defenders get ahead when they share what they see," said Samuel Hassine, CEO and co-founder of Filigran. "Public organizations, corporations, and practitioners have built OpenCTI and OpenAEV with us from day one. THREAD brings that community into one room to compare what works in the field, and decide together what we build next."

Morning sessions feature speakers from Accenture, Centrica, Thales Group and the FBI, followed by afternoon tracks where CTI and CERT practitioners from Dassault Systèmes, Hermès and Richemont share what worked in practice.

In a hands-on "Build Your Own Agent" lab, attendees will use the XTM One agent wizard to turn their own workflows into AI agents, putting Agentic CTEM into practice on tasks like triaging threat reports and turning intelligence into attack scenarios. Filigran will also unveil the beta program of OpenCRQ, the newest module of the XTM Platform.

Request a seat at filigran.io/thread.

About Filigran

Filigran builds the open-source XTM Platform for Agentic CTEM. On the XTM One agentic core, OpenCTI, OpenAEV and OpenCRQ help security teams know their threats, validate their defenses and quantify cyber risk. Founded in 2022, Filigran's platforms are trusted by more than 6,000 organizations worldwide. Learn more: Website Blog LinkedIn

FAQs

Who should attend THREAD?

CTI analysts, SOC teams and red, blue and purple teamers get hands-on labs and case studies. CISOs join closed-door, off-the-record roundtables organized by industry, with strategic sessions on CTEM, NIS2, and DORA.

How does threat intelligence support a CTEM program?

Exposure management works only when teams know which threats target them. Filigran's XTM Platform connects threat intelligence in OpenCTI, exposure validation in OpenAEV and cyber risk quantification in OpenCRQ, with XTM One as the agentic core, so teams test defenses against real adversary behavior and prioritize by business impact.

Can users influence what Filigran builds next?

Yes. Filigran publishes its XTM Platform roadmap and lets users vote on which features come next. At THREAD, attendees can discuss the roadmap directly with product teams in the Community Zone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008070282/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

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McKenzie Covell

filigran@treblepr.com