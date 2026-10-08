LiveU Ltd.: LiveU's LU900Q, with LIQ, Brings Unprecedented Connectivity to Exclusive Tour de France Coverage

LiveU's intelligent production technology delivered immersive behind-the-scenes content in one of sport's most challenging settings - covering 99.9% of needs on public 4G/5G networks alone

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveU has announced that CRD Audiovisuel relied on LiveU's LU900Q intelligent production unit, with built-in native LiveU IQ (LIQ) connectivity, to deliver live content from the start of the 2026 men's and women's Tour de France. The event is considered one of the most technically demanding events in sport for video transmission.

CRD Audiovisuel's client, the organizer of the Tour de France, had long provided a daily live presentation of riders at each stage start. For 2026, the organizer wanted to go further: live paddock shots, interviews with sporting directors, behind-the-scenes access to mechanics, conversations with Tour management, and interactions with the public. Previous attempts had been held back by the practical realities of the race route: fewer connections available at the start of each stage than at the finish, combined with fluctuating connectivity caused by large crowds and bandwidth-heavy media operations. 2026 marked a turning point.

Stéphane Reibre, Managing Director at CRD Audiovisuel took on the project in early 2026, with no margin for error and no opportunity to test on-site in advance. Several key objectives were required including ensuring the most reliable connectivity available at each race start, a plug-and-play setup that avoided heavy RF infrastructure, minimal additional strain on crews, bitrate strong enough for broadcast-quality output, and a simple, efficient intercom system. The aim was exclusive and immersive breaking content beyond the daily rider presentation: turnkey footage of starting sites and logistics, ready for broadcasters and rights holders to use across their platforms.

The new LU900Q, built with the strongest antenna, modem and eSIM technology, met Stéphane Reibre's specifications where other options had fallen short. Equipped with LIQ, LiveU's AI-driven connectivity software that manages eSIM cards intelligently, the solution connected each unit to the strongest available network based on its location. Together, LU900Q and LIQ gave CRD Audiovisuel reliable performance even in congested or fully saturated network environments.

"I could never have imagined that LU900Q and LIQ would perform so well in the field," said Stéphane Reibre. "We had exactly zero problems, which, in this specific context, is a small miracle. If you've ever covered a Tour, you know what I mean."

"The trust Stéphane has shown in our teams and our technology honors us," added Philippe Gaudion, LiveU's Regional Sales Manager for France, Belgium, and Luxembourg. "We supported him as closely as possible to contribute to the success of his project, and we are all very proud and happy about it."

The LU900Q's success was unprecedented covering 99.9% of connectivity needs across the men's and women's races using only public 4G/5G networks (no private or priority 5G). For CRD Audiovisuel, the result was lasting client trust and the freedom to focus on enriching content, with LiveU removing the technical obstacles that had previously limited more immersive coverage.

LiveU will showcase its full IP-video EcoSystem at SATIS Expo, Paris, November 4-5 (Stand A59). To arrange a meeting or demo, contact https://www.liveu.tv/company/contact-us.

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ), which leverages AI-driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions - streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Supporting digital-first, hybrid and cloud-based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Press contacts:

Kate Ford (Int'l)

+44-7740 948065

kate@jumppr.tv

Joyce Essig (Americas)

201-906-9367

joyce@liveu.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f0026d9-4f1b-4464-b4d4-b7bd2139d84a