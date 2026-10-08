Global M&A Completion Rates Rise Despite Softer Pipeline in 3Q26, Datasite Data Shows

Fewer deals entered the pipeline, but more reached completion as APAC and energy outperformed broader market trends

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global M&A pipeline softened in the third quarter of 2026, but deals already in market converted at higher rates, according to new Datasite data. New global deal kickoffs declined 2% from a year earlier, while the global completion rate rose three percentage points to 49%. APAC kickoffs increased nearly 11%, and global energy and power kickoffs climbed 13%, highlighting pockets of growth in an uneven market.

Deals often begin on Datasite six to nine months before a public announcement, making platform activity an early indicator of the pipeline heading into 2027. The findings point to a market defined by selective dealmaking, uneven regional recovery and a greater premium on execution. Datasite facilitates about 16,000 new projects annually.

Key Findings

Global deal kickoffs fell 2% from 3Q25.

from 3Q25. The global completion rate rose 3 percentage points to 49%.

to 49%. APAC deal kickoffs increased nearly 11% , leading all regions.

, leading all regions. Energy and power deal kickoffs rose 13%, the strongest sector gain.

"Dealmakers are becoming more selective, but quality transactions are moving forward," said Rusty Wiley, President and CEO at Datasite. "Rising completion rates show that buyers and sellers are advancing the right opportunities despite a softer pipeline. APAC's growth and sustained demand for energy assets point to where conviction is strongest heading into 2027."

Five Signals Behind a More Selective M&A Market

APAC Leads Regional Activity

APAC led regional pipeline growth in the third quarter, with deal kickoffs up 11% from 3Q25. Activity was unchanged in EMEA and fell 6% in the Americas. The share of projects placed on hold declined by 10 percentage points in APAC and 5 percentage points in the Americas, suggesting more active deals continued to progress in both regions.

Region Kickoffs vs. 3Q25 Completion Rate Median

Preparation Median

Diligence APAC +11%

56%

3 days 235 days Americas -6%

54%

12 days 171 days EMEA Unchanged 39%

17 days 155 days



Sector Performance Remains Uneven

Sector performance underscored the market's selectivity. Energy and power led growth, with global deal kickoffs up 13% from 3Q25 amid continued investor interest in power, grid and infrastructure assets driven by rising AI and data center demand. Technology, media and telecommunications kickoffs fell 15%; life sciences and healthcare declined 10%; consumer dropped 8%; and industrials, transport and defense decreased 4%.

Transactions Convert at Higher Rates

Even as new deal kickoffs declined, the global completion rate rose three percentage points to 49% in 3Q26. APAC recorded the largest gain, up 12 percentage points to 56%, while the Americas rose 5 percentage points to 54%. EMEA declined 3 percentage points to 39%. Global failure rates were unchanged from 3Q25.

Preparation Accelerates, While Diligence Remains Uneven

Global median preparation time fell three days to 12 days in 3Q26. APAC moved fastest at three days, followed by the Americas at 12 days and EMEA at 17 days. Global median diligence time declined to 170 days from 174 days in 3Q25. APAC diverged from that trend, increasing by 36 days to 235 days, which may reflect longer reviews or more complex transactions. The results suggest technology and streamlined workflows are accelerating preparation, while deal complexity continues to shape diligence timelines.

Private Equity Activity Increases

Private equity was the only user group to increase activity on Datasite in 3Q26, rising 7% from 3Q25. Law firm activity posted the largest decline, falling 13%. The increase in private equity participation suggests sponsors continue to evaluate opportunities and prepare transactions despite a more selective market.

Methodology

Datasite analyzed anonymized, aggregated platform activity to provide an early view of deal preparation and execution:

Scope: Global transaction projects initiated from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. All activity changes are year over year.

Global transaction projects initiated from July 1 through Sept. 30, 2026, compared with the same period in 2025. All activity changes are year over year. Definitions: A deal kickoff is the initiation of a new transaction project. Completion rate is the share of initiated projects that reached completed status during the period analyzed; it does not necessarily indicate a public announcement or legal close. Preparation time is the median number of days between project initiation and readiness for buyer or investor review. Diligence time is the median duration of active diligence workflows.

A deal kickoff is the initiation of a new transaction project. Completion rate is the share of initiated projects that reached completed status during the period analyzed; it does not necessarily indicate a public announcement or legal close. Preparation time is the median number of days between project initiation and readiness for buyer or investor review. Diligence time is the median duration of active diligence workflows. Limitations: Datasite activity does not represent the entire M&A market, although many transactions begin on the platform before they are publicly announced.



Additional cuts by country, sector, and user type are available to media on request.

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure for M&A. It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at www.datasite.com.

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