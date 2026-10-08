Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Launches Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Platform for The Home Defense Amid Strong Pre-Launch Demand

Available for purchase on the Company's website, the new direct-to-consumer sales channel expands nationwide access and marks a pivotal step towards commercialization

With a growing number of consumers registering on the website ahead of launch, customers can now purchase The Home Defense directly HERE

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) ("ALBC" or the "Company"), a public safety technology company focused on next-generation less-lethal solutions, has launched a direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform that allows eligible customers to purchase The Home Defense directly from the Company's website at https://alternativeballistics.com/product/the-home-defense/ -

The Home Defense was developed to provide responsible firearm owners with a less-lethal-first option that may allow them to attempt to stop or deter a threat before resorting to lethal force, when appropriate under the circumstances. The ecommerce platform represents an important component of the Company's commercialization strategy by expanding customer access while creating a scalable, direct sales channel.

"Launching direct-to-consumer sales is an important step in making The Home Defense broadly available to consumers," said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "Consumers have been asking when they could purchase directly from Alternative Ballistics, and we're pleased to now provide them with a convenient online platform where customers can learn more about the product, access educational resources, and place orders from anywhere we are authorized to sell."

"The launch of our direct-to-consumer platform is a pivotal step in executing our commercialization strategy and establishing a scalable sales channel for The Home Defense," said Steve Luna, Chief Executive Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "Selling directly to consumers enables us to build direct relationships with end users, strengthen our brand, and broaden national awareness of the product as we work to create long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company believes many homeowners are seeking additional self-defense options that provide greater flexibility during high-stress encounters. By offering a less-lethal-first capability, The Home Defense may provide users with added peace of mind while helping preserve the option to transition to conventional ammunition if circumstances require. In certain situations, a less-lethal alternative may help reduce the risk of serious injury and lessen the legal, financial, and emotional consequences associated with the use of deadly force. Defensive encounters are highly fact-specific, and users remain responsible for complying with all applicable laws and exercising sound judgment.

The new ecommerce platform will serve as a central resource where consumers can access product information, instructional materials, frequently asked questions, and future product updates. The Company expects the ecommerce launch to complement its expanding dealer network while increasing consumer awareness and accelerating adoption of The Home Defense nationwide.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company's products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company's ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company's ability to successfully launch The Home Defense product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com

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