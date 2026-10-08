Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Introduces its First Turnkey Touch Controllers for Buttons, Sliders and Wheels with Parallel Sensing

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As appliance and equipment manufacturers look for ways to reduce system costs, many are replacing displays with Human Machine Interfaces (HMIs) using high-end decoration and illuminated capacitive-touch buttons, sliders and wheels. These interfaces often require a large number of touch sensors which can increase acquisition time and reduce the signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) when using conventional controllers. To address these challenges, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has expanded its turnkey capacitive-touch family with the launch of MTCH3380P and MTCH3240P controllers, helping manufacturers create visually appealing, display-free HMIs at lower system cost and with less design complexity- The first in Microchip's touch turnkey controller portfolio to incorporate parallel sensing for buttons, sliders and wheels, the devices support IEC/UL 60730 Class B functional safety certification and operation up to 105°C, making them well suited for home appliance, outdoor and industrial applications.

By acquiring data from multiple sensors simultaneously, the MTCH3380P and MTCH3240P can support a large number of buttons, sliders and wheels while maintaining fast response times, a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and reliable touch detection in noisy operating environments. This performance is enabled by 12 on-chip analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) operating in parallel. The MTCH3380P supports up to 38 sensors in self-capacitance mode and 64 sensors in mutual-capacitance mode, while the MTCH3240P supports up to 24 and 32 sensors, respectively, without the acquisition-time penalties often associated with high sensor counts.

Enhanced touch sensitivity and noise immunity enable reliable touch detection through thick cover materials and when users are wearing gloves. These capabilities are especially valuable in-home appliances such as ovens, cooktops, refrigerators and washing machines, where moisture and gloved operation are common, as well as in outdoor applications including EV chargers, parking meters and kiosks that require durable protective covers and dependable operation in cold-weather conditions.

"Manufacturers are increasingly looking for ways to reduce system cost while still delivering intuitive and visually appealing user interfaces. As display-free HMIs incorporate more touch controls, maintaining responsive and reliable touch performance becomes increasingly challenging," said Giovanni Fontana, senior director of Microchip's human machine interface division. "Our MTCH3380P and MTCH3240P controllers address the touch-sensing challenges associated with display-free interfaces by delivering fast touch acquisition and high signal-to-noise ratio, helping enable responsive, reliable operation even in demanding applications."

With support for customer driven IEC 60730 Class B functional safety certification, the MTCH3380P and MTCH3240P devices help manufacturers work towards meeting regulatory requirements. Microchip's touch-sensing ecosystem and turnkey controllers are designed to provide the hardware, software and development resources needed to accelerate design, evaluation and testing. Support includes the mTouch® Studio development environment and evaluation hardware, including host drivers for Linux® and Zephyr®. Visit the website for information about Microchip's portfolio of turnkey capacitive-touch controllers

Pricing and Availability

The MTCH3380P is available starting at $1.06 with the MTCH3240P available starting at $0.80 each in 10,000-unit quantities. You can purchase directly from Microchip or contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor

Resources

High-res images available through Flickr or editorial contact (feel free to publish):

• Application image: https://flic.kr/p/2sC7GpT

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com

Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo, MPLAB and mTouch are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.