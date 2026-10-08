Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG's ISSCA Division Expands Global Online Academy With Ten New Curriculum Tracks

A digital-first expansion scales physician education beyond ISSCA's in-person markets, diversifying the education segment toward higher-margin, travel-independent revenue.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced the next generation of its ISSCA division's Online Academy, adding ten new curriculum tracks covering biologics, exosomes, mesenchymal stromal/stem cells (MSCs), Natural Killer cells, dendritic cells, immunotherapy, CAR-T cell science, peptide medicine, longevity medicine, and other emerging regenerative technologies.

The expanded Academy is designed to give physicians outside ISSCA's in-person conference markets ongoing access to structured, updated regenerative-medicine education. ISSCA noted that Online Academy modules constitute physician education and do not themselves authorize any physician to administer a particular therapy - authorization remains governed by each physician's own licensure and applicable local regulation.

The ten new modules represent a substantial content investment rather than an incremental update, extending ISSCA's reach to a much larger physician population between its in-person events.

Operational and Strategic Update

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented: "Not every physician can travel to a conference for every new modality. Expanding the Online Academy is how ISSCA keeps a much larger physician population current, between the in-person events we run around the world."

Digital-first education scales more efficiently than travel-dependent conference education - a margin story alongside a growth story - and diversifies ISSCA's revenue base away from travel-dependent attendance, a meaningful resilience point for the education segment's long-term durability.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is the physician-education division of Global Stem Cells Group. Founded in 2009, ISSCA has trained more than 12,000 physicians across more than 45 countries in regenerative medicine, longevity medicine, and related disciplines through certifications, fellowships, conferences, and online education. ISSCA certifications are company-issued educational credentials and are not a governmental or board-specialty accreditation. The program does not constitute a claim of safety, efficacy, or regulatory clearance for any listed technology. Availability and any clinical use remain subject to the laws of each jurisdiction and to the professional judgment of licensed practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Mexico, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; the timing, scope, and regulatory status of educational programs and clinical offerings; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTCID market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtgs-issca-division-expands-global-online-academy-with-ten-new-curriculum-tracks-1234232