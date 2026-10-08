Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (OTCQB: LRRIF) (FSE: KGB) (the "Company" or "Lion Rock") announces the appointment of Colonel Leon Ray (United States Air Force, Retired) as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Colonel Ray brings more than 30 years of US Air Force leadership to Lion Rock, including service as an Executive Officer at the Pentagon and experience working with Congress on key military initiatives. He will advise the Company on government and military procurement and engagement as Lion Rock advances its Volney Critical Minerals and Gold Project in South Dakota's Black Hills.

Volney produced critical minerals for the US war effort of the 1940s, including lithium concentrate under contract with the US government, and the property has also produced tin and tantalum. Today, tantalum, tin and lithium are designated as critical minerals by the US government, and the US has not mined tantalum since 1959. At Volney, the Company recently received Conditional Use Permit approval from Lawrence County, South Dakota, for mining and bulk sampling, and the state mining license application is advancing alongside planning for Phase 2 exploration.

Nav Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman, commented: "When the US government needed critical minerals in the 1940s, Volney delivered. Today, Washington is moving rapidly to bring that supply back. Leon spent thirty years inside the institutions that define that need, from the Pentagon to Congress, and his experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to advance Volney. In addition, James has spent his career growing organizations. He has led financial turnarounds, driven membership and revenue growth, and knows how to build a brand. As Volney advances, he will help shape how we build Lion Rock and position it in the US critical minerals sector."

About Colonel Leon Ray

Colonel Leon Ray served in the United States Air Force from 1974 to 2005, rising from enlisted Airman Basic to the rank of Colonel, a promotion confirmed by the US Senate in 2001. His career spanned more than 30 years and over 20 countries, including service during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He served as an Executive Officer at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, and worked with Congress on key military initiatives. He was serving at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and was involved in the strategic response planning that followed. Colonel Ray is a graduate of the USAF Air War College and holds a Master of Business Administration. Since his retirement, he has built a career in real estate in Arizona, where he has focused on assisting veterans and has worked with community leaders and government officials on community projects and zoning matters.

Appointment of James Winborn

Lion Rock also announces the appointment of James Winborn as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. Winborn is a strategic growth executive with more than 15 years of leadership experience driving organizational turnarounds, revenue growth and financial sustainability across multi-million-dollar organizations. Since 2012, he has led national sports associations in North America as Executive Director, with responsibility for strategy, operations and finance. His results include a comprehensive financial turnaround, growth in membership and revenue, and modernized event infrastructure and programming. Earlier in his career, Mr. Winborn held brand development and marketing roles at Red Bull, where he built expertise in audience growth strategy, sponsorship activation and large-scale brand positioning. He will advise the Company on corporate growth strategy and brand positioning.

About Lion Rock Resources

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is advancing the lithium-tin-tantalum project of Volney, South Dakota. Volney is a past-producing critical minerals asset which additionally hosts a recently made gold discovery. It is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and surrounded by active gold operations. The property is easily accessible via an all-season road, has on site power and water, and is less than one hour's drive from the US rail network. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

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