"Made in Europe" isn't an unusual tag in large-scale battery systems, but last week, at an open day held at Maxxen Energy's facility in Aydin, Türkiye, an almost no-limits event was held for its factory that began operations in 2026 in a 20,000-square-meter containerized battery manufacturing facility. Speaking on site during media tours and detailed interviews, Ruben Valiente, Maxxen's Managing Director, staff, and leadership from parent company Kontek Energy, offered a rare, transparent look into the strategy, supply chain realities, and automated assembly powering their 20,000-square-meter ...

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