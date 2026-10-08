Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received the first channel sample results from its Quinlan trenches. Highlights include 6.59 g/t Au over 6.0 m, including 37.87 g/t Au over 1.0 m on Line 2 and 3.84 g/t Au over 5.0 m including 18.28 g/t Au over 1.0 m on Line 1. The Quinlan #1 trench is located approximately 100 m west of the 2025 prospecting area, where surface samples returned up to 10.8 g/t Au. At the 10 Grammer trench, the Company received 1.95 g/t Au over 0.8 m, and 396 ppb Au over 0.8 m in channel sampling; however, sampling was limited by the local topography.

In addition, Benton is pleased to announce that further sampling at the Rickirb #3 trench has returned high-grade visible gold-bearing grab samples that assayed 79.1 g/t Au and 15.2 g/t Au. These results are highly encouraging at such an early stage of discovery and underscore the strong potential of the system with continued sampling and evaluation.

To date, Benton's Dominion Project has delivered exceptional results with 159 channel sample results still outstanding at Ellie, Rickirb and Quinlan.

The new Quinlan Gold discovery represents another significant advancement of the Dominion Project, showing the vast potential of the Tulks Volcanic Belt in Central Newfoundland. Quinlan sits approximately 6.4 km from the new Rickirb Gold Zone and 20 km by road from Equinox Gold's Valentine Gold Mine.

Benton's news release on September 10, 2026, announced the first significant gold discovery from channel sampling at the Rickirb gold zone delivering highlights of 1.80 g/t Au over 11.2 m including 6.36 g/t Au over 3.0 m and 10.58 g/t Au over 1.0 m, 8.00 g/t Au over 2.0 m, including 30.53 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 4.20 g/t Au over 3.7 m, including 15.29 g/t Au over 0.9 m. The Rickirb gold zone remains open in all directions. Both the Rickirb and Quinlan gold zones are drill-ready and targeting is in progress.





Figure 1: Dominion Property Trenching Map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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The Company started assembling the Dominion Project in November of 2023, after a large parcel of land became available for staking and has since accumulated a very large and prospective land position through further claim staking, option agreements and claim purchases. Since acquiring the project, which lies within an excellent and highly prospective geologic terrain, the Company has made new discoveries.

In addition, the Company would like to remind its shareholders that the spin-out of the Great Burnt Project continues to move along at a steady pace. (See NR dated July 27, 2026). The spin-out, through the share distribution to Benton shareholders, will collectively provide Benton and its shareholders with a distribution of a $15.0 million in value for the Great Burnt Project, backed by a $10.0 million financing, allowing for rapid advancement of the project, new discoveries and development potential. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were delivered by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab. Samples are analyzed by Au Fire assay @ 30 g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analyzed using the atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton is currently planning a spin-out to shareholders of its high-grade Great Burnt copper/gold project, has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West/South Gold Projects, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and its various Hydrogen - Helium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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