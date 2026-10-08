Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (OTCQB: CGDCF) (FSE: YG20) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce that it holds two royalties in the Yukon Territory with Snowline Gold and Fireweed Zinc.

The Snowline Gold royalty has six claims, five to the south, east and southeast and one to the northwest of the known mineralization. The Fireweed Zinc royalty has options on three claims to the north, northwest and east. Both areas of royalties covered ground are in an early stage of exploration.

The Yukon based royalties held by Carlin Gold are:

Snowline Gold - 2% all metals NSR

Fireweed Zinc- 0.25% Base Metal NSR and a 1% Precious Metal NSR

The Snowline Gold royalty will be added into a newly formed royalty company, Carlin Gold Royalties Spinco, that holds the Cortez Summit 5% NSR adjoining the Fourmile - Goldrush property boundary in Nevada. This private holding company is being prepared for distribution to shareholders. Details of the new company will be released in due course.

The Fireweed Zinc royalty is being evaluated for how it would add the most accretive value to shareholders.

Cal Everett, Chairman of the Company, comments, "None of the royalties in our portfolio are for sale. They will be center pieces to grow from as we add in new projects."

Carlin Gold will continue to build on its royalty portfolio, which could include an NSR on its 100% owned IVY copper project located in Elko County Nevada. A new company has been established, Ivy Copper Corp., to hold this copper - gold asset. IVY is drill ready and permitted. Drilling will commence as soon as a drill can be secured.





Figure 1. Snowline Royalty Map

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Figure 2. Fireweed Royalty Map

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5415/317963_299b80f7b4452afb_003full.jpg

Equedia Marketing Agreement

Carlin Gold has engaged Equedia Network Corp., an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 and applicable securities laws. Equedia is owned by Ivan Lo and based in Richmond, BC. Equedia specializes in marketing, communications, media engagement and public awareness services within the mining and metals sector. Under a media and investor relations services agreement dated October 5, 2026, Equedia will provide communications, marketing and advisory services to the Company for a three-month term beginning November 1, 2026 and a one-time fee of USD$500,000, plus applicable taxes payable at the commencement of services. Renewal budgets for any extension of the term, beyond the initial three (3) month term shall be agreed in writing by both parties prior to the commencement of each renewal period.

Equedia has an address of PO Box 97044, Richmond PO Main, BC V6X 8H3, email: ivan@equedia.com.

The Company will not issue any securities to Equedia as compensation for its marketing services. The marketing agreement with Equedia is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Ivan Lo is a shareholder of Carlin Gold.

About Carlin Gold Corporation

Carlin Gold Corporation is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a portfolio of three wholly-owned properties in Nevada. The Company's Cortez Summit property is a gold exploration project located in Nevada's Cortez Gold District. The Company also owns the Ivy copper-gold project in Nevada's Contact Mining District and the Willow gold exploration property in Elko County, Nevada. Additional information regarding Carlin and its properties is available at Carlin Gold's website at www.carlingold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Quentin Mai, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which can often be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will", "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee" and/or "believe", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the Company's previously announced spin-out. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the use of proceeds changes. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the anticipated results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operation. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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