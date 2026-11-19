Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Carlin Gold Corporation (TSXV: CGD) (OTCQB: CGDCF) (FSE: YG20) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce that Electrum Gold Exploration LLC ("Electrum") has elected to exercise its option to purchase an additional 1,214,400 units of Carlin ("Units") under the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Strategic Investment") in accordance with the terms of the unit purchase agreement between Carlin and Electrum dated September 7, 2026 (the "Purchase Agreement"). The purchase of such additional Units represents an additional investment by Electrum of approximately CDN$1,578,720.

Electrum currently beneficially owns, controls or directs, directly or indirectly, 2,540,465 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). Pursuant to the Strategic Investment, Electrum is expected to acquire 17,752,862 Units at a price of CDN$1.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately CDN$23,078,720, following which Electrum is expected to beneficially own, control or direct, directly or indirectly, approximately 35.15% of the outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 40.00% of the outstanding Common Shares on a fully-diluted basis.

Each Unit will consist of one Common Share and one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CDN$1.50 per Warrant Share for a period of two years following closing of the Strategic Investment, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, including in the event of any consolidation, subdivision or share dividend and certain distributions of cash and/or property by the Company while the Warrants are outstanding, and subject to adjustment in the event that the Company's previously announced spin-out is completed while the Warrants are outstanding.

Upon completion of the Strategic Investment, Electrum will be considered a "Control Person" of the Company (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")). As required by the policies of the TSXV, the issuance of the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units to Electrum under the Strategic Investment is subject to the approval of the Company's shareholders (excluding Electrum and its associates and affiliates (the "Shareholder Approval")). The Company intends to seek the Shareholder Approval at the upcoming annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on November 30, 2026 (the "Meeting").

If the Shareholder Approval is obtained at the Meeting, the Strategic Investment is expected to close in early December 2026. Completion of the Strategic Investment is also subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions for transactions of this nature, including approval of the TSXV.

Stock Option Grant Clarification

The Company provides additional disclosure regarding the stock options granted on September 29, 2026. The aggregate grant of 1,300,000 stock options to purchase 1,300,000 Common Shares of the Company, exercisable at a price of CDN$1.53 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant (expiring September 29, 2031), included 500,000 options granted to Calvin Everett, a director of the Company as well as 800,000 to new director, Peter Shabestari.

About Carlin Gold Corporation

Carlin Gold Corporation is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a portfolio of three wholly owned properties in Nevada. The Company's Cortez Summit property is a gold exploration project located in Nevada's Cortez Gold District. The Company also owns the Ivy copper-gold project in Nevada's Contact Mining District and the Willow gold exploration property in Elko County, Nevada. Additional information regarding Carlin Gold and its properties is available at www.carlingold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Quentin Mai, President & CEO

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the expected timing and completion of the Strategic Investment; receipt of the Shareholder Approval and TSXV approval of the Strategic Investment; Electrum's anticipated ownership of Common Shares following completion of the Strategic Investment; the number of Units to be issued under the Strategic Investment and the anticipated gross proceeds to the Company from the Strategic Investment; the assumptions underlying the calculation of Electrum's anticipated 40% ownership interest on a fully diluted basis; and the Company seeking the Shareholder Approval at the Meeting .

Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will", "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee" and/or "believe", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and estimates that management considers reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions concerning the number of Common Shares and securities convertible into Common Shares upon completion of the Strategic Investment; receipt of the Shareholder Approval and TSXV approval for the Strategic Investment; and satisfaction of the other closing conditions for the Strategic Investment. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the Strategic Investment is not completed on the terms or timing currently contemplated, or at all. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the anticipated results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the Company's business, financial condition or results of operation. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

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