Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") is pleased to announce the company has signed a contract for additional drilling at the Ogden Gold Project located in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Mining Ltd ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

This program is comprised of four diamond drill holes targeting portions of a Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) fold structure which has a shallow easterly plunge as well as near surface portions of TOG which remain untested. TOG is host to gold bearing, flat lying secondary structures within strongly altered conglomerates and felsites containing pyrite. High-grade gold mineralization within TOG has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis. Mobilization of the drill is expected to commence in approximately two weeks.

During the last drill program, TOG-26-76 returned high-grade gold mineralization (see news release dated July 14, 2026 ) with a downhole intercept of 115.51 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over 9.85m (296.95 - 306.80m) including 3.10m (301.85 - 304.95m) of 356.85 g/t Au (See Fig 1) and also including 0.50m (304.45 - 304.95m) of 2050 g/t Au, with very strong visible gold (See figure 2). This hole returned the second highest grade intercept to date on the Ogden Project with hole TOG-13-25 returning the highest. Hole TOG-13-25 retuned an intercept of 210.19 g/t Au over 12.53m (See News Release May 22, 2013) and is located 325m west of TOG-26-76 along the TOG fold structure.

Figure 1: Schematic Cross Section Hole TOG-26-76

Note: At this time, true thickness/widths of the mineralization are unknown

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Figure 2: Visible gold in NQ Core within altered felsite @ 304.85m, Sample TOG-26-76-090

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Management is looking forward to this next round of drilling at the Ogden Gold project states Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO. The recently completed three hole drilling program reported visible gold (VG) in all three holes with this upcoming program continuing to follow-up on these results.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318012