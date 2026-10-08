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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 13:46 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OpenFX Launches OpenFX Ventures to partner with the Next Generation of Cross-Border Payments Companies

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today OpenFX, the cross-border payments infrastructure company whose mission is to convert, settle and move money across the globe, announced the launch of OpenFX Ventures. This is a new investment arm that will partner with early-stage founders across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and APAC.

They are focused on innovators developing financial applications to solve specific, high-impact challenges in areas including:

  • AI-powered payment tooling
  • Credit and capital markets infrastructure
  • Next-gen applications
  • Routing and clearing infrastructure

They have already invested in a robust portfolio of fast growing firms, and are actively seeking out other founders who are pushing the space forward.

"Most of the world's money still runs on systems built before the internet, and the companies that will modernize it are finding it harder to raise," said Prabhakar Reddy, Founder and CEO of OpenFX. "We've spent two years building across many markets at once, and we've learned exactly where the friction sits. OpenFX Ventures lets us partner with the founders working on it."

Portfolio companies will receive capital, connectivity to OpenFX's markets, and early access to upcoming products and capabilities.

"It took a village to get OpenFX this far, and we're only at day one. We'd like more builders to have that kind of support from the start. That's what OpenFX Ventures is for." said Karan Shah, Chief of Staff at OpenFX, who leads OpenFX Ventures.

Founders raising early stage rounds can reach the team at ventures@openfx.com.

About OpenFX

OpenFX builds infrastructure to move, convert and settle money across borders. In under two years it has grown to more than $80 billion in annualized transaction volume, serving more than 100 fintechs across the US, Europe, LatAm and APAC. OpenFX is backed by Accel, Lightspeed Faction, NFX, Northzone, Pantera, and Variant, among others. For more information, visit openfx.com.

Press Kit:https://brandfetch.com/openfx.com



Media Contact hello@openfx.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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