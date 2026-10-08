Earthwise Minerals Corp.: Earthwise Minerals Appoints Andy Randell, P.Geo., to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Randell, P.Geo., to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Randell has served as a Geological Advisor to Earthwise, providing technical insight into the Company's Iron Range Gold Project and broader exploration strategy. His appointment recognizes the contribution he has already made to the Company's technical programs and will allow him to take a more active role as Earthwise advances its understanding of the Iron Range system and evaluates the next phase of exploration.

Mr. Randell is a professional geoscientist with more than two decades of experience in mineral exploration, with particular expertise in structural geology, project generation and gold exploration. His career has included projects in Canada and internationally, including roles with Victoria Gold Corp. and Ryan Gold Corp., as well as consulting assignments across a broad range of commodities and geological settings. He is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Geologist and a Director of Aeonian Resources Corp., and the founder and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS Hive, a geological consulting group established in 2013.

In 2016, Mr. Randell received the Canadian Young Mining Leaders Award, sponsored by the Bedford Group, from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM"). In 2020, he received the Association for Mineral Exploration's ("AME") Special Tribute Award for his service to British Columbia's mineral exploration industry. He has served on the Board of Directors of AME and the East Kootenay Chamber of Mines, as Chair of the CIM Geological Society and the British Columbia Society of Engineering and Geoscience. Mr. Randell also founded Below BC, a non-profit organization focused on public geoscience education and outreach, and has taught senior-level courses addressing Indigenous relations, sustainability, mining law and ethics at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

"Andy has increasingly become more involved in our technical discussions, and we are very pleased that he has chosen to take a more active role," said Mark Luchinski, CEO of Earthwise Minerals, "His decision to join our Board comes at an important time and his ability to gel with the Eagle Plains team over this project has been exciting to witness. Andy brings a passion for discovery and a unique technical vision to model and merge various data sets to further unlock geological potential."

Mr. Randell commented, "Having worked closely with the Earthwise team and reviewed the growing body of information from Iron Range, I am excited to take a more active role with the Company. The project contains several compelling geological and structural targets, and the results of the 2026 program provide an important foundation for refining the exploration model. I look forward to contributing both technically and at the Board level as Earthwise evaluates the next phase of work."

Mr. Randell's appointment comes as the Company integrates its 2026 drill results with the extensive historical dataset at Iron Range. With gold mineralization intersected in all three holes of the 2026 program and significant portions of the broader target area remaining untested, the Company is focused on refining its geological model and identifying priority targets for the next phase of exploration.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the fully permitted project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans, exploration programs, development activities, and the potential of its mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental risks, and general economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Historical and Technical Information.

Certain technical and historical information contained in this news release is derived from prior exploration work conducted by third parties. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified all such information and therefore it should not be relied upon as an indication of current mineral resources or reserves, nor as a guarantee of future exploration results.

U.S. Securities Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Exchange Disclaimer

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

SOURCE: Earthwise Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/earthwise-minerals-appoints-andy-randell-p.geo.-to-board-of-directors-1234158