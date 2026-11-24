VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(OTCQB:EWISF)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") announces that applications have been submitted for an additional 4,827 ha of mineral tenure northeast of the Iron Range Project in southeastern British Columbia. The applications follow a recent reinterpretation of the Talon Zone and a review of historical regional exploration data that identified gold anomalies in rock and soil samples extending approximately 11 kilometers northeast beyond the existing property boundary.

Earthwise holds an exclusive option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Iron Range Project from Eagle Plains. The additional mineral claim applications remain pending and do not constitute granted tenure, but will be included in the Iron Range Project when approved.

Regional interpretation highlights a potential 26-kilometre corridor, which helped guide the selection of the mineral tenure application areas. Approximately 11 kilometres of this highly prospective trend is covered by the applications. The broader corridor includes the current Iron Range property and pending applications, and is presented for geological context only and does not represent a demonstrated continuous mineralized system or ground controlled by Earthwise or Eagle Plains. The additional claim area is largely road accessible, and historical exploration in 2013 reported surface outcrop samples returning up to 15.40 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold (Source: AR34742). Neither Earthwise nor Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") has verified these historical results through field examination or resampling.

Highlights

Potential northeast extension: The new claim applications cover historical rock and soil gold anomalies which extend approximately 11 kilometres beyond the existing Iron Range property boundary.

District-scale exploration opportunity: The claim applications cover a portion of a broader 26 kilometer corridor highlighting the highly prospective nature of the additional claims.

Regional geological context: The interpreted corridor lies within the broader setting of the Vulcan Gold Belt, which includes PJX Resources' Gold Shear, Weaver Creek, Zinger and Eddy target areas.

Historical gold-bearing outcrops: Selected samples collected within the tenure application area in 2013 returned up to 15.40 g/t gold.

Summer 2027 exploration objective: Timely tenure approval would support follow-up work across the largely road-accessible application area, subject to access and any required approvals.

Figure 1. Regional compilation showing the Iron Range Project and its relationship to the broader Vulcan Gold Belt, including the Gold Shear, Weaver Creek and Wuho areas.

Revised Talon Interpretation Guides Expansion

A recent reinterpretation of structural controls at the Talon Zone prompted a broader review of historical geological and geochemical information outside the current Iron Range claim boundaries. This compilation identified gold-bearing rock samples and gold-in-soil anomalies distributed along a potential northeast continuation of the exploration trend.

The approximately 11-kilometre gold mineralized trend provides a framework for defining common structural controls and mineralizing processes between Talon and the historical occurrences. Follow-up work will focus on verifying historical sample locations, mapping prospective structures and assessing intervening areas.

The interpretation remains preliminary. The distribution of historical anomalies does not establish continuous mineralization, and the geological relationship between the individual occurrences has not been demonstrated.

Historical Surface Gold Results

Historical exploration completed in 2013 reported the following selected gold results from surface outcrop samples in the proposed expansion area:

Sample ID Year Collected Historical Gold Assay (ppb) Converted Result: Gold (g/t)* Assessment Report Reference MK10-170** 2010 54,726 54.73 AR 31659 SK13-150 2013 15,402 15.40 AR 34742 MK13-303 2013 14,837 14.84 AR 34742 SK13-130 2013 9,207 9.21 AR 34742 SK13-126 2013 9,118 9.12 AR 34742 SK13-151 2013 7,554 7.55 AR 34742 CK13-270 2013 6,942 6.94 AR 34742 MK13-304 2013 6,810 6.81 AR 34742 SK13-147 2013 6,804 6.80 AR 34742 SK13-149 2013 6,112 6.11 AR 34742

Table 1: Selected rock sample results for gold collected and reported historically in 2013. *For solid rock samples, 1,000 ppb equals 1 ppm, equivalent to 1 g/t. The values above are unit conversions of the reported historical results, not new analyses. ** Sample is located at the Pyromorphite Zone which is within the current claim boundary. AR Source

These results were obtained from historical assessment reports containing laboratory assay certificates. Neither Earthwise nor Eagle Plains has independently confirmed the sample locations, geological settings or reported values through field verification or resampling. They are presented as historical exploration information supporting target generation and should not be relied upon as verified current results.

The results are selected values and do not represent the complete historical sampling dataset. Surface rock samples may be selective and are not necessarily representative of the average grade of an occurrence. They do not establish mineralized widths, tonnage or continuity.

Regional Vulcan Gold Belt Context

The interpreted Talon corridor lies within the broader regional setting of the Vulcan Gold Belt, which includes PJX Resources' Gold Shear, Weaver Creek, Zinger and Eddy target areas. Regional compilations show a broad northeast-trending distribution of gold occurrences and placer-bearing drainages, providing geological context for evaluating the proposed extension.

References to third-party properties are provided for regional context only. Mineralization on those properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Iron Range or within the application areas, and a common origin or continuous mineralized connection has not been established.

Mineral Tenure Applications and Summer 2027 Plans

The proposed expansion areas are subject to pending mineral claim applications under British Columbia's Mineral Claims Consultation Framework. The process requires Crown consultation with First Nations before a decision on registration. Applications may be approved, approved with accommodations, or denied, and processing timelines can vary.

The Company is seeking registration in time to support exploration during summer 2027. Neither approval nor its timing can be assured. If registration is completed in time, the largely road-accessible ground would support a program of historical sample verification, geological and structural mapping, prospecting, and follow-up rock and soil sampling.

Results would guide assessment of the proposed corridor and prioritization of subsequent exploration. Any program would remain subject to funding, access arrangements, consultation and required authorizations. Registration of mineral tenure does not itself authorize all exploration activities.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kerry Bates, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Bates is the Exploration Manager for Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and is not independent of the Company.

About Earthwise Minerals

Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE)(FSE:966)(OTCQB:EWISF) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in southeastern British Columbia near Creston, B.C. The Company holds an option to earn up to an 80% interest in the project, which is road-accessible and situated within a prolific mineralized corridor. The property covers a 10 km x 32 km area along the Iron Range Fault System and hosts multiple high-grade gold showings and large-scale geophysical and geochemical anomalies.

For more information, visit www.earthwiseminerals.com.

EARTHWISE MINERALS CORP.,

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mark Luchinski"

Contact Information:

Mark Luchinski

Chief Executive Officer, Director

Telephone: (604) 506-6201

Email: luch@luchccorp.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and may also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future plans, exploration programs, development activities, and the potential of its mineral properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions of management as of the date hereof. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity prices, market conditions, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental risks, and general economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Historical and Technical Information.

Certain technical and historical information contained in this news release is derived from prior exploration work conducted by third parties. While the Company believes such information to be reliable, it has not independently verified all such information and therefore it should not be relied upon as an indication of current mineral resources or reserves, nor as a guarantee of future exploration results.

U.S. Securities Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Exchange Disclaimer

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information, please contact Mark Luchinski, Chief Executive Officer and Director, at luch@luchccorp.com or (604) 506-6201.

SOURCE: Earthwise Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/earthwise-applies-to-expand-iron-range-project-within-26-kilometre-gold-explorati-1256077