Orogen Royalties Inc: Orogen Royalties Creates a Royalty on the Cibola Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / (TSXV:OGN)(OTCQX:OGNNF) Orogen Royalties Inc. ("Orogen" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Northern Discovery Metals (CSE:NOR) ("Northern") whereby Northern will acquire a 100% interest in the Cibola copper-gold porphyry project in British Columbia, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Northern will pay to Orogen $130,000 and issue 700,000 common shares of Northern. Orogen will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty subject to a 0.5% buydown for $5 million.

"The Cibola project resulted from a consolidation of several claims through staking and third-party agreements and follow up sampling and geophysical work over the past two years," commented Orogen CEO Paddy Nicol. "Cibola is geologically similar to Imperial Metals' past producing Huckleberry Mine, Surge Copper's Berg Deposit, and Vizsla Copper's recent Thira discovery on the Poplar property.3 Northern Discovery is well positioned to explore this exciting target, and we look forward to their upcoming exploration plans."

Figure 1: Location of the Cibola project in British Columbia. Significant nearby copper and gold deposits shown by orange circle.

About the Cibola Project

The Cibola project consists of 3,567 hectares of road accessible claims located ninety kilometres southwest of Houston, British Columbia. The project is in a region host to economically significant porphyry deposits, associated with the Late Cretaceous Bulkley and Eocene Babine suite of intrusives, including Imperial Metal Corporation's past-producing Huckleberry mine1 and Surge Copper's Berg deposit2 (Figure 1).

Cibola is centered on two outcropping zones: the granodiorite hosted Main zone, and the volcanic sediment hosted gold zone in an otherwise extensively glacially covered property. Shallow historical drilling returned anomalous copper values and defined a region of concentrically zoned alteration dominated by a multi-kilometre zone of pyrite rich phyllic alteration.

Historical induced-polarisation (IP) geophysical surveys have defined a two kilometre by 1,400 metre greater than 40 mv/V chargeability anomaly coincident with the interpreted zone of phyllic alteration and anomalous copper and gold. Modern IP transects, completed in 2019 have confirmed the scale and magnitude of this anomaly which is comparable with the other porphyry systems in the region. In 2025, Orogen added a VTEM and magnetic dataset identifying several regions of anomalous conductivity and coextensive magnetic anomalies centered around the Main zone and coincident with the high chargeability, anomalous surface geochemistry and shallow drilling (Figure 2).

Based on these observations, Orogen has developed a geological model of one or more intrusive stocks mantled and overlain by a flat-lying phyllic-argillic zone. The flat lying alteration zone suggests a high-level expression of a buried porphyry system which critically has not been tested by the shallow historical drilling completed to date.

Figure 2: Simplified geophysical compilation illustrating the principal target region at Cibola

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the Agreement and subject to regulatory acceptance, Northern will acquire a 100% in the Cibola Project subject to the following payments to Orogen:

Payment of $30,000 and issuance of 100,000 shares of Northern on closing; Payment of $50,000 and issuance of 300,000 shares of Northern on the earlier date on which Northern receives a drill permit, or July 31, 2027; and Payment of $50,000 and the issuance of 300,000 shares of Northern on the earlier date on which Northern receives a drill permit, or December 31, 2027.

Orogen will retain a 2% NSR royalty subject to a 0.5% NSR royalty buydown for $5 million. The buydown provision will remain in effect up to the 90th day following the earlier of the completion of a NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study on the project.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Orogen will direct 25% of all cash and share payments received, and up to 30% of the royalty to underlying vendors and consultants.

Qualified Person Statement

All technical data, as disclosed in this press release, has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Pryer, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP Exploration for Orogen. Dr. Pryer is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Orogen Royalties Inc.

Orogen Royalties is focused on organic royalty creation and royalty acquisitions on precious and base metal discoveries in western North America. The Company's royalty portfolio includes the Ermitaño gold and silver Mine in Sonora, Mexico (2.0% NSR royalty) operated by First Majestic Silver Corp. The Company is well financed with several projects actively being developed by exploration partners.

On Behalf of the Board

OROGEN ROYALTIES INC.

Paddy Nicol

President & CEO

To find out more about Orogen, please contact Paddy Nicol, President & CEO at 604-248-8648, and Marco LoCascio, Vice President of Corporate Development at 604-248-8648. Visit our website at www.orogenroyalties.com.

Orogen Royalties Inc.

1015 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC

Canada V6C 1H2

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Orogen Royalties Inc. (the "Company ") expect to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believe the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

https://imperialmetals.com/operations/huckleberry-mine/overview/ https://surgecopper.com/projects/berg-project/ https://vizslacopper.com/2026/vizsla-copper-drills-304-8-meters-of-0-48-cueq-at-the-thira-discovery-central-british-columbia/

SOURCE: Orogen Royalties Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orogen-royalties-creates-a-royalty-on-the-cibola-copper-gold-project-in-british-c-1234161