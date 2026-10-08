Carlos E. Sanchez, MD: Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez Named Faculty and Panelist for Advanced TAVR Implanter Training in Miami

Interventional cardiologist joins faculty for two days of advanced case discussions and treatment debates with experienced transcatheter valve physicians.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Interventional cardiologist Carlos E. Sanchez, MD, will serve as Program Faculty and Panelist for the Edwards Lifesciences Advanced Training for Implanters, an advanced TAVR educational program being held October 8-9, 2026, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The program brings together approximately 31 experienced transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) physicians, primarily from the Southeastern United States, for interactive discussions focused on complex cases, contemporary evidence, procedural strategy, and evolving questions in transcatheter valve therapy.

Key Highlights:

The Edwards Lifesciences Advanced Training for Implanters takes place October 8-9, 2026, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Approximately 31 experienced TAVR implanters are expected to participate.

Dr. Sanchez will serve as Program Faculty and Panelist throughout the two-day educational program.

The interactive format includes presentations, complex case reviews, treatment-strategy debates, and peer-to-peer discussion.

Topics include lifetime management of aortic stenosis, complex bicuspid aortic valve disease, mitral valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring interventions, TAVR durability and repeatability, and procedural optimization.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to participate alongside an accomplished group of structural heart physicians," said Dr. Sanchez. "What makes this type of program valuable is the opportunity for experienced operators to discuss challenging cases, examine different treatment strategies, and learn from one another. Structural heart disease continues to evolve rapidly, and thoughtful physician-to-physician education is an important part of advancing the field."

What Is TAVR?

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, is a minimally invasive procedure used to replace a diseased aortic valve using a catheter-based approach rather than conventional open-heart valve replacement.

TAVR is an established treatment option for appropriately selected patients with severe aortic stenosis. As the field has evolved, increasing attention has focused on lifetime valve management, including valve durability, coronary access, anatomy, and the feasibility of future interventions should another valve procedure eventually become necessary.

What the Program Covers

The two-day curriculum addresses contemporary topics in transcatheter valve therapy, including:

Management strategies for severe aortic stenosis and evolving structural heart program considerations

Contemporary clinical evidence and lifetime management of aortic stenosis

Complex bicuspid aortic valve disease

Mitral valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring interventions

TAVR durability, repeatability, and future coronary access

Procedural optimization and program efficiency

Complex case reviews focused on procedural planning, anatomical considerations, and treatment strategy

An Interactive Format for Experienced Operators

The program is designed for physicians who already perform TAVR and therefore emphasizes peer-to-peer discussion rather than introductory procedural instruction.

Faculty participate throughout the two-day program in case presentations, panel discussions, and debates regarding treatment strategies. Dr. Sanchez will contribute his experience in transcatheter valve interventions, complex structural heart disease, and advanced procedural imaging.

Educational programs such as this provide experienced physicians an opportunity to compare approaches to challenging anatomy, discuss evolving evidence, and exchange procedural experience with colleagues from other structural heart programs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Edwards Lifesciences Advanced Training for Implanters?

A: It is an advanced educational program for physicians experienced in transcatheter valve interventions. The October 2026 program in Miami Beach brings together approximately 31 experienced TAVR implanters for case-based presentations, panel discussions, and peer-to-peer exchange.

Q: What is Dr. Carlos E. Sanchez's role in the program?

A: Dr. Sanchez serves as Program Faculty and Panelist. He will participate in presentations, complex case discussions, and panel debates regarding contemporary approaches to transcatheter valve therapy.

Q: What does "lifetime management" mean in TAVR?

A: Lifetime management considers not only the immediate valve procedure but also how the initial treatment strategy may affect future options. Depending on the individual patient, considerations can include anatomy, valve durability, coronary access, and the feasibility of subsequent valve interventions.

Q: What topics are being discussed during the advanced TAVR program?

A: Topics include management of severe aortic stenosis, evolving coverage and structural heart program considerations, complex bicuspid anatomy, mitral valve-in-valve and valve-in-ring interventions, TAVR durability and repeatability, procedural optimization, and complex case review.

About Carlos E. Sanchez, MD

Carlos E. Sanchez, MD, is an interventional cardiologist specializing in complex coronary and structural heart interventions and practices within a large healthcare system in Columbus, Ohio. His clinical and academic interests include transcatheter valve interventions, complex structural heart disease, and advanced intracardiac imaging.

Dr. Sanchez has participated in clinical research and physician education and has contributed to peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and presentations at national and international scientific meetings.

Outside of his hospital-based clinical practice, Dr. Sanchez is an entrepreneur and co-founder of The Luxe MedSpa, a physician-led wellness and aesthetics practice, and Calmara, a functional beverage company. These independent business activities are separate from his hospital-based clinical practice.

Media Contact

Gloria Olson

gloria@brandingstars.com

SOURCE: Carlos E. Sanchez, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-carlos-e.-sanchez-named-faculty-and-panelist-for-advanced-tavr-im-1234206