Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc: Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. Advances Clean-Air Power Platform Following Successful International Testing Of Air Power USA Generators

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. (OTCQB:CETI) ("CETI" or the "Company"), an environmental technology company expanding its platform into clean energy and sustainable infrastructure. The Company is beginning preparations for the Arizona Facility for Air-Powered Generator Assembly alongside scheduling U.S. Certification and Compliance Testing with one of the larger reputable US equipment and compliance certification organizations.

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc. or the "Company") is advancing the commercialization and deployment of its clean-air power initiatives through its licensing and distribution relationship with Air Power USA.

Air Power's power-generation technology has already been tested and demonstrated as a valuable backup-power resource in connection with a major electrical grid operation.

Management believes this expansion represents an important step in demonstrating the potential commercial value of the technology in large-scale power and critical-infrastructure applications.

CETI IS PREPARING AN ARIZONA FACILITY FOR U.S. DISTRIBUTION AND MARKET EXPANSION

CETI is preparing its Arizona facility and showroom for the arrival of an Air Powered Generator and is developing plans for an assembly operation dedicated to building and assembling sustainable, mobile clean-air power systems.

The planned facility is expected to support CETI's strategy of establishing a U.S. operating base for the demonstration, assembly and commercialization of Air Power technology.

The generators are designed around a compressed-air power platform that produces clean, cold-air exhaust without conventional fuel combustion. The systems are designed to be mobile, versatile and scalable, allowing configurations to be adapted to a wide range of power requirements.

U.S. TESTING AND CERTIFICATION

As another important step toward commercialization in the United States, the first Air Power generator brought to America is expected to undergo independent testing and evaluation by one of the lager equipment compliance and certification entities in the USA.

Independent testing and certification are important components of CETI and Air Power's strategy for introducing the technology into U.S. commercial and industrial markets.

The planned testing is intended to independently evaluate the system's performance and provide third-party validation and necessary compliance of technology that has been developed and refined for potential use across numerous critical power applications.

CETI believes successful completion of the applicable testing and certification processes could provide an important foundation for broader commercial adoption.

BROAD COMMERCIAL APPLICATIONS

The Air Power clean-air generator platform is being developed for applications in which reliable, rapidly deployable and scalable power is essential.

Potential applications include:

Electrical grid and power-station backup

Hospitals, clinics and other healthcare facilities

EV charging stations and charging infrastructure

Cellular towers and telecommunications infrastructure

Remote and off-grid communities

Film production locations and studio backlots

Industrial facilities and construction sites

Emergency and disaster-response operations

Critical infrastructure backup

Other commercial and industrial power requirements

The mobility and scalability of the technology could allow individual systems or multiple interconnected units to be deployed according to the power requirements of a particular customer or project.

CETI AND AIR POWER USA

CETI is positioned to benefit from its Manufacturing Licensing and Distribution Agreement with Air Power USA.

Air Power has established business activities and relationships in Europe, the Middle East and Eastern Europe, while CETI continues to develop opportunities through its international network.

CETI is seeing significant interest in the clean-air power platform from potential international customers and partners. Under applicable licensing and distribution arrangements, CETI has exclusive territory specific distribution rights across a number of international licensed territories, which include designated nations, countries, states, regions and provinces.

International business development activities have already commenced, and management believes these markets could represent a significant component of the Company's long-term commercialization strategy.

Air Power currently maintains its international office, assembly operations and technology department in Italy.

Additional information regarding Air Power USA and its technology is available through Air Power USA's corporate website. www.airpowerusa.net

BUILDING A CLEANER BACKUP-POWER PLATFORM

CETI believes the combination of independent testing, U.S. assembly capabilities, international distribution opportunities and demonstrated grid applications could establish an important foundation for commercialization of Air Power's technology.

The Company intends to continue pursuing opportunities in markets where dependable backup, mobile and off-grid power are critical while supporting the development of a technology designed to produce power without conventional combustion emissions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS / SAFE HARBOR

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding anticipated testing and certification, future manufacturing and assembly operations, commercialization, customer adoption, additional deployments, international expansion, distribution rights, market opportunities, future revenues and the anticipated performance or applications of Air Power technology.

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no assurance that anticipated testing or certification will be successfully completed, that proposed facilities or assembly operations will become operational as planned, that prospective customers will purchase or deploy the technology, that distribution opportunities will result in commercial sales, or that the technology will achieve widespread commercial acceptance.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CETI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor / Media Contact:

Cyber Enviro-Tech, Inc.

6991 E. Camelback Road, Suite D-300

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

866-687-6856

www.cyber-envirotech.com

SOURCE: Cyber Enviro-Tech Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/cyber-enviro-tech-inc.-otcqb-ceti-advances-clean-air-power-platform-following-su-1234223