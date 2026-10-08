Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE:NINE)(OTCID:VMSXF)(FSE:KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under its existing U.S. trading symbol "VMSXF", effective October 7, 2026.

The upgrade from the OTCID Market to the OTCQB Venture Market represents another important step in Nine Mile's strategy to broaden its exposure and accessibility to investors in the United States. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "NINE" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "KQ9". No action is required by existing shareholders in connection with the OTCQB upgrade.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a recognized U.S. market for established and developing international and U.S. companies. Trading on OTCQB is intended to provide enhanced visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors while providing investors with transparent trading and current issuer information.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA, CEO and Director of Nine Mile Metals, commented:

"We are very pleased to have completed our upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market. Expanding Nine Mile's presence in the U.S. capital markets is an important part of our broader investor outreach strategy, particularly as we continue to advance our exploration and drilling programs in New Brunswick's Bathurst Mining Camp."

The Company initially commenced trading on the OTCID Market in June 2026 and has continued to advance its U.S. market presence as part of its broader market strategy to increase awareness of Nine Mile Metals in the international markets.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Mineral VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. The Company is exploring four VMS projects: Wedge, Nine Mile Brook, California Lake, and Canoe Landing Lake (East - West), positioning for the boom in AI data centers, EV and green technologies requiring copper, silver, lead, and zinc, with a hedge with gold.

Social Media

X: @NineMileMetals

LinkedIn: Nine Mile Metals

ON BEHALF OF NINE MILE METALS LTD.

Patrick J. Cruickshank, MBA

CEO & Director

T: +1.506.804.6117

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Jonathan Holmes

President & Director

T: +1.506-804-6117

E: jonathan@ninemilemetals.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of Nine Mile, based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, identifiable by words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and similar expressions.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

T: (506) 804-6117 · www.ninemilemetals.com

SOURCE: Nine Mile Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nine-mile-metals-commences-trading-on-the-otcqb-venture-market-exchange-1234259