Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DRK) (the "Company" or "DarkHorse") today announced that Chief Executive Officer Joel Block is scheduled to participate in the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit taking place from October 12th to 14th at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. The event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

CEO Joel Block will join the Data Centers & Infrastructure panel on Tuesday, October 13, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, the Company will be meeting with institutional investors in one-on-one sessions on Wednesday, October 14th, and engaging with senior Maxim research analysts throughout the event.

Maxim Growth Summit

Date: Monday to Wednesday, October 12 - 14, 2026

Data Centers & Infrastructure Panel: Tuesday, October 13, at 3:00 p.m. ET

Meetings with Institutional Investors: Wednesday, October 14

Location: Hard Rock Hotel NYC - New York, NY

Portions of the event will be streamed online at https://digital.maximgrp.com/.

For more information please visit www.maximgrp.com/2026-growth-summit.

About DarkHorse Technologies Inc.

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: DRK), formerly Sphere 3D Corp., is a digital infrastructure company focused on operating and expanding scalable power and data center assets for high-performance computing, AI workloads and digital asset infrastructure. Following its business combination with Cathedra Bitcoin and the completion of the previously announced sale of its Iowa site, the Company owns and/or operates approximately 50 MW of operating power capacity across four data center locations in Tennessee and Kentucky, and has a proposed new 50 MW data center under development in Kentucky, together with a development pipeline of approximately 100 MW of additional potential expansion opportunities. The Company combines infrastructure ownership, energy optimization expertise and capital markets access to pursue long-term value creation across next-generation compute infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.darkhorse.inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. These include statements about the Company's participation in the 2026 Maxim Growth Summit; its operating and development portfolio, including the proposed new data center in Kentucky and its potential expansion pipeline; and its strategy for power and data center assets serving AI, high-performance computing and digital asset infrastructure. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Relevant risks include the availability of financing and customer agreements; utility and regulatory requirements; site conditions; permitting; equipment availability; and construction costs and timing. Development plans do not assure completed facilities or customer contracts. Additional risks appear in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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