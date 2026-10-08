Sungrow has patched a vulnerability in its iSolarCloud platform that allowed access to platform accounts without the required authentication, following research by German cybersecurity company Jakkura. The vulnerability was reported to Sungrow on Aug. 22 by an independent security researcher working with Jakkura. Sungrow said it reproduced the attack and deployed an emergency patch across all iSolarCloud levels on Aug. 25, with the underlying cause fully resolved the same day. Jakkura Managing Director Marlin Starkloff confirmed that Sungrow responded promptly after being notified of the vulnerability. ...

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