Premier Professional Services Automation conference kicks off in London November 17

AI can process the past, but only experts can imagine and drive the future. On November 17, Kantata, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions, will gather leading thinkers and practitioners to do just this at Kantata Converge, the premier conference for PSA. The exclusive event will take place at Stationers' Hall in London.

"For generations, expertise has shaped how industries evolve. AI expands what's possible, but it's human experience, judgment, and perspective that will determine what comes next," said Lisa Bianco, Chief Marketing Officer, Kantata. "Kantata Converge is a unique forum where professional services leaders can explore how human expertise and AI can work together to capture what experts know, transform service delivery, and drive better outcomes."

AI is creating new ways to capture, apply and scale expertise and opening possibilities for how professional services organizations operate and deliver. Kantata Converge brings together the best and brightest in professional services to address the practical questions firms are facing today: How can organizations capture and preserve critical expertise? How can they put AI to work in service delivery while keeping human judgment at the center? And how can they use both to improve outcomes for their people, clients and businesses?

Among the visionaries and Kantata customers set to share cutting-edge insights and best practices that will help answer these questions and drive the industry forward:

Michael Speranza, CEO, Kantata

Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Strategy Officer, Kantata

Alessandro Perilli, Vice President, Enterprise AI Strategies, IDC

Rebekah Boone, Senior Manager, Hitachi Vantara

Lori Palmer, Director, Enterprise Applications, Lumanity

Lara Longhurst, Chief Operating Officer, Hippo Digital

Dr. Richard Peagam, Managing Director, Digital Solutions, Anthesis

Phil Pounder, Operations Manager, Scott Logic

"AI is transforming the enterprise, changing how organizations leverage expertise to make decisions and create value," said Alessandro Perilli, Vice President, AI Economics, IDC. "I look forward to joining Kantata Converge to discuss how enterprises can harness the scale of AI and the wealth of their human capital to deliver meaningful business outcomes."

Attendees can also explore the art of what's possible with Kantata's AI-powered PSA Platform during interactive breakout sessions featuring Kantata customers who will share practical, actionable advice on moving beyond process automation to drive business transformation. And the event will feature ample time for networking and peer learning.

Space for this can't-miss event is limited. Click here to learn more and request your invitation today.

About Kantata

Kantata is a leading provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) solutions that help professional services organizations and agencies ensure consistent excellence and profitability across projects. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide rely on Kantata to instantly assemble the ideal team, easily amplify institutional knowledge, and confidently forecast outcomes. Recognized as a Leader on G2's PSA Software Grid and Resource Management Software Grid, and consistently ranked among the top project management software products in G2's annual Best Software Awards, Kantata supports the full services lifecycle from scoping and staffing to delivery and forecasting. For more information, visit www.kantata.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007888022/en/

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