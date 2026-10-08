Backed by Renvent Holdings and Sunriver Capital Partners, the newly launched Veriv makes bankVOD the first in a planned series of acquisitions

Veriv, with offices in the United States and Europe, today announced the launch of its new platform and its first acquisition, verification provider bankVOD (BVOD Solutions, LLC), unifying financial verifications across mortgage and lending, commercial audit, and government eligibility. The company is backed by Renvent Holdings and Sunriver Capital Partners, investors with experience across financial services, mortgage, payments, data infrastructure and technology-enabled business services, and builds on an established network spanning more than 70 countries. Financial terms were not disclosed.

bankVOD is a long-standing provider of verification services to financial institutions, mortgage lenders, accounting firms and government agencies. The deal brings two decades of institutional knowledge and direct connections with financial institutions. Together, Veriv's patent-pending adaptive delivery technology and bankVOD's established relationships form the foundation of a unified financial verification network designed to scale across industries and geographies.

Financial verification remains one of the most fragmented layers of the financial system. While parts of the industry have digitized, critical workflows across lending, consumer verification, and government programs still rely on slow and cumbersome manual processes introducing risk, delay, and operational burden at scale. Veriv replaces fragmented verification workflows with an intelligent network delivering truth direct from the source.

Mortgage lenders have long relied on bankVOD for verification of deposit. Veriv builds on that foundation to give lenders one connection for the broader verification needs of today's loan file, including quality control, re-verification, income, employment and asset verification. The state-of-the-art adaptive delivery technology of Veriv combined with the bankVOD network supports verification needs beyond lending, including commercial audit confirmations and government income verification.

Both firms backing Veriv bring investment experience across financial services, mortgage, payments and transaction infrastructure, and technology-enabled business services. Renvent Holdings' portfolio includes The Mortgage Office and KensieMae, while Sunriver Capital Partners' investments include Vero and Deposify.

"bankVOD has spent 20 years earning the trust of requestors and responders and the customers who rely on them," said Sean Dunlea, Chief Executive Officer of Veriv and co-founder of bankVOD. "Verification has existed in silos for too long. Veriv brings those workflows together onto one unified network built to scale across industries and regulated environments."

"Financial verification is becoming infrastructure," said Tom Friel, Managing Partner of Renvent Holdings. "As more financial decisions become automated, the quality and provenance of the underlying data becomes exponentially valuable. We believe Veriv has an opportunity to become the infrastructure layer that connects institutions directly to trusted sources of financial truth starting with the markets where bankVOD has spent decades building credibility."

As fraud pressures increase and regulatory expectations evolve, institutions face growing demands to modernize verification without disrupting the compliance frameworks they depend on. And as automation moves into decisions that once had a person in the loop, every automated decision inherits the quality of the data beneath it. Veriv connects existing verification processes through a global unified network that reduces operational friction, strengthens trust, and standardizes how financial data moves across regulated industries.

About Veriv

Veriv is a unified financial verification network operating in more than 70 countries, delivering truth direct from the source standardizing how financial data is requested, validated and exchanged across mortgage and lending, commercial audit, and government eligibility. Veriv is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Nashville and London. Veriv brings trust, consistency and efficiency to one of the most critical functions in financial services. Learn more at veriv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008242040/en/

Contacts:

Media Inquiries: media@veriv.com