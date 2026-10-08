Veriff named among G2's best address verification software for fall 2026

Real user reviews highlight Veriff's fast, AI-driven identity and proof-of-address verification, global document coverage, and ease of doing business.

New York, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veriff, an enterprise identity verification platform, has been named one of the 11 best address verification software solutions in G2's latest editorial guide, which draws on the Fall 2026 Grid Report. G2 selected Veriff as "Best for automated identity and document verification at scale," recognizing the platform's AI-driven identity and document verification, including proof-of-address checks.

G2's analysis is based on verified customer reviews and market presence data across small business, mid-market, and enterprise segments. Veriff holds a 4.5 out of 5 rating on G2, with standout scores across key metrics:

99% for ease of doing business

94% for quality of support

93% for ease of use

Address data is increasingly tied to compliance and fraud prevention, not just deliverability. Veriff's Proof of Address product helps organizations confirm where a customer lives as part of their KYC process, and G2 reviewers credit the platform for fast, automated verification, global document coverage, strong fraud detection, and built-in KYC and AML support.

"Address verification is no longer a standalone data hygiene task. It's part of building trust in who is on the other side of the screen," said Oana Barbacaru, Senior Product Manager at Veriff. "For regulated businesses, confirming where a customer lives is part of knowing who they are. That's why proof of address is a core part of how we help customers meet their KYC obligations. Being recognized by G2 reviewers for speed, global coverage, and ease of doing business tells us it's working for our customers and their users."

G2 is one of the world's largest and most trusted software marketplaces. It ranks products based on verified customer reviews alongside market data, including seller size, social impact, and global reach. Read G2's full guide: 11 Best Address Verification Software on G2

About Veriff

Veriff is an AI-native enterprise identity platform that helps organizations build trust online. Leading companies across financial services, marketplaces, mobility, gig economy, and other digital sectors rely on Veriff's technology to stay compliant, prevent fraud, protect users, and scale globally.

Veriff's trust infrastructure supports the full customer journey, from verification to ongoing authentication and fraud prevention, with the least friction for honest people. Built for global scale, Veriff helps businesses expand across borders without the complexity of managing identity verification, compliance, and fraud in multiple markets - creating a single source of truth for trusted identities.

Veriff press@veriff.com