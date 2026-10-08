Court freezes dozens of copycat websites impersonating Timeline's official website, www.timeline.com, and attempting to deceive consumers into paying for counterfeit or non-existent Mitopure Urolithin A products

Timeline (Amazentis SA), the Swiss life-sciences company that pioneered the healthy aging ingredient Urolithin A and its branded form Mitopure, together with its U.S. subsidiary Timeline Longevity, Inc., announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has granted an ex parte temporary restraining order against the operators of a network of websites that impersonate Timeline's official site, www.timeline.com, to sell counterfeit and in many cases entirely fictitious Timeline products to unsuspecting consumers.

The order, entered in Amazentis SA and Timeline Longevity, Inc. v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A, Civil Action No. 1:26-cv-14499-MJJ (D. Mass.), freezes the infringing domain names and any associated payment-processing and online-marketplace accounts, authorizes expedited discovery to identify the individuals or entities behind the scheme, and permits Timeline to serve the still-unidentified defendants by alternative means in light of evidence that they have taken deliberate steps to conceal their identities and locations.

According to the complaint, since at least August 2026 the operators have registered a network of look-alike websites, such as timmeline.com and timesline.us, that copy the text, images, and trademarks displayed on Timeline's official website, www.timeline.com, to deceive consumers. A licensed investigator retained by Timeline documented the scheme firsthand, and Timeline's customer support team has fielded a growing number of consumer complaints describing the same pattern: shoppers who believed they were buying genuine product from Timeline but instead received counterfeit goods or nothing at all. At the time of the filing of the Complaint in this action, Timeline had identified 35 illicit sites impersonating its www.timeline.com site.

"We deeply value the trust our customers place in Timeline. We will take every measure necessary to protect that trust, safeguard our customers' health, and root out the bad actors who seek to harm them by trading on our name," said Brian Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Timeline.

Timeline is asking consumers to purchase Timeline products only through www.timeline.com or other retailers or e-tailers explicitly authorized by the company, to be cautious of social-media advertisements and unfamiliar domains that resemble the Timeline name, and to contact Timeline's customer support team if they believe they may have purchased from a fraudulent site.

In addition to the immediate relief granted in the Court's temporary restraining order, Timeline is seeking permanent injunctive relief, seizure of the infringing websites and associated assets, and an award of damages against the individuals and entities behind the scheme including statutory damages of up to $100,000 per domain name under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act, 15 U.S.C. 1117(d), as well as actual damages, attorneys' fees, and all other remedies available under law.

This is not the first time Timeline has taken action to protect its scientific integrity and customers of Urolithin A supplement products from deceptive sellers. In July 2026, the same federal court entered judgment against 19 online supplement sellers many operating under what appeared to be legitimate brands for falsely advertising products as containing Urolithin A when independent lab testing found that the products contained little or, in most cases, no Urolithin A at all. The court permanently enjoined those sellers from selling Urolithin A products and awarded Timeline more than $5.3 million in damages.

As this case and Timeline's prior Schedule A case illustrate, Timeline will remain vigilant and will not hesitate to take formal legal action to protect its customers from actors that seek to profit from the trust those customers have placed in Timeline's Mitopure Urolithin A products and the research and intellectual property underlying those products.

Consumers seeking authentic, clinically validated Urolithin A can purchase Timeline's products containing its proprietary Mitopure Urolithin A by visiting www.timeline.com.

About Timeline

Timeline (parent company Amazentis) is a pioneering Swiss health science company committed to revolutionizing the longevity industry with its groundbreaking, clinically proven, proprietary ingredient Mitopure Urolithin A. Offering a comprehensive approach to cellular health, Timeline incorporates the benefits of Mitopure inside its next-generation nutritional supplements and topical skin health products. Timeline seeks to push the boundaries of human healthspan, contributing to a future where everyone can live longer, healthier lives. The company is backed by over 18 years of research by distinguished scientists, multiple clinical studies, and over 100 global patents. Nestlé Health Science and L'Oréal are investors in the company.

About Timeline Longevity, Inc.

Timeline Longevity, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Amazentis SA and markets Mitopure-based nutrition products directly to consumers across the United States on www.timeline.com and through various retail and ecommerce platforms such as Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and iHerb.com.

The Fake Sites Enjoined by the Court's Order

The Court's order freezes and enjoins the following 35 websites, which Timeline identified as impersonating www.timeline.com to sell counterfeit or non-existent products:

timmeline.com, ttimeline.com, tiimeline.com, timelinehealth.co, us-timeline.top, timelinees.shop, ttime-line.us, timesline.us, ttimelline.shop, us-timeline.com, trytimelines.us, timeline-us.com, ustime-line.store, ttimeline.cc, timeaxis.shop, qq5tmbg-pm.myshopify.com, trytimeline.sbs, ttimelinee.shop, tiimeline.cc, ttimelline.com, tiimeline.shop, timelinesa.us, time---line.com, timeliine.us, timelinehealth.us, mytimeline.shop, timelinehealth.site, timelinehealth.store, timelline.top, timelline.us, trytime-line.com, ttimeline.us, time-lineus.com, timelinelongevity.shop, and timelineshop.sbs.

Given the pace at which new fake sites have appeared, Timeline expects this list to grow and intends to seek leave to modify the Court's order to add additional fake sites as, and if, they are identified.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261007075547/en/

Contacts:

Media

Federico Luna

Chief Marketing Officer, Timeline

press@timeline.com