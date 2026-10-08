Metacon AB: Metacon awarded EU funding for reforming-based biomethane-to-hydrogen pilot project in Crete

Metacon's fully owned Greek subsidiary Metacon SA has been awarded EU project funding to develop and demonstrate hydrogen production from biomethane in the BIOH2VAP project. The project will validate Metacon's reforming technology in an industrial biogas setting and assess the commercial potential of converting locally produced biomethane into renewable hydrogen. The effective amount covered by the grant is approximately EUR 241,920.

The scope and purpose of the project is that a pilot plant will be constructed at an existing industrial biogas plant in Ierapetra, Crete, covering biogas upgrading, biomethane production, and demonstration of reforming-based hydrogen generation. Use and data collection under industrial conditions will provide an opportunity for evaluating and refining technical performance, operating efficiency, and preparing commercial deployment.



For Metacon, the project adds to the commercialisation roadmap for its proprietary reforming technology and supports the development of hydrogen solutions using renewable feedstocks. Metacon SA's project budget is EUR 302,400, of which EUR 241,920 is covered by public funding.

The project also creates a platform for assessing how hydrogen production can be integrated with existing biogas infrastructure and local residue streams, with the aim of improving resource efficiency and strengthening the business case for circular hydrogen production.

"The BIOH2VAP project gives us a new industrial platform to demonstrate clean hydrogen production from biomethane and optimise its commercial potential. It expands our industrial testing base for our reforming technology and will support our commercialisation plans targeting future deployment at thousands of existing places internationally where biogas infrastructure and local renewables are already available," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO of Metacon.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO

+46 707 647 389

christer.wikner@metacon.com



About the project

BIOH2VAP (EK???2-0083636) will develop and demonstrate an integrated process for producing biomethane and hydrogen from agricultural and livestock residues. Biogas will be upgraded to high-purity biomethane using Pressure Swing Adsorption technology and then converted into hydrogen through reforming. The pilot plant will be built at an industrial biogas facility in Ierapetra, Crete. The project also includes evaluation of a soil conditioner produced from digested residues and development of a business plan covering commercial potential and economic viability.

The project is co-funded by the European Union under the "Competitiveness" Programme (ESPA 2021-2027). Public expenditure is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Greek National Funds. The total project budget is EUR 1,686,930. Metacon's project budget is EUR 302,400, of which EUR 241,920 is covered by public funding, corresponding to a funding rate of 80%. The project will run for 36 months.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its proprietary patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.