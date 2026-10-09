Metacon AB: Metacon receives EU funding for project targeting high-purity green hydrogen production from biogas

Metacon's fully owned Greek subsidiary Metacon SA has received EU funding for its participation in the PUREHY2+ project. The project targets an integrated system solution that can enable biogas producers to add high-purity hydrogen production while capturing carbon dioxide on site. Effectively for Metacon, EUR 188 018 is covered by the EU grant.

Biogas is already produced from organic waste at thousands of sites across Europe. Refining the biogas into high-purity green hydrogen could give existing biogas plants an additional high-value product and extend the production and use of locally available renewable energy sources beyond electricity and biomethane. The project PUREHY2+ will develop technology designed to produce hydrogen at a purity above 99.97%, with carbon dioxide separated for capture during the process. The project has a total budget of EUR 1 626 622 and will run for 36 months. Metacon's project budget is EUR 235 022, of which EUR 188 018 is covered by public funding, corresponding to a funding rate of 80%.

For Metacon, the project supports the continued development of its proprietary reforming technology, gas purification and system integration capabilities. It also addresses how the company's technology can be applied in existing biogas infrastructure, creating a potential route to distributed renewable hydrogen production without relying solely on new electricity-intensive production capacity.

The project builds on the completed PUREHY project, in which the consortium developed and evaluated Greece's first semi-pilot unit for on-site hydrogen production and purification from biogas. PUREHY2+ will take the work further towards a more integrated and adaptable solution for biogas producers.

"Biogas plants already have access to valuable renewable feedstock and established production infrastructure. We see great potential in how these assets can also be used to produce high-purity green hydrogen and capture green carbon dioxide on site. For Metacon, the project is an opportunity to advance our technology towards a new enabling system solution for existing biogas producers and the wider hydrogen market," says Christer Wikner, President and CEO of Metacon.

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO

+46 707 647 389

christer.wikner@metacon.com

About the project

PUREHY2+ (?????02-0081456) brings together Metacon, the research centres NCSR Demokritos and CERTH/CPERI, and biogas producer BIOGAS LAGKADA. The project will investigate two hydrogen production routes: biomethane reforming and dark fermentation using cyanobacteria. Hybrid membrane and sorbent systems will be developed to purify the resulting gas streams and capture carbon dioxide. The target is fuel cell-grade hydrogen with a purity above 99.97%.



The project builds on PUREHY, in which the same consortium developed and evaluated Greece's first semi-pilot unit for on-site hydrogen production and purification from biogas. Installed at BIOGAS LAGKADA, the unit can produce 1 Nm³ of hydrogen per hour through biogas reforming, with a purity above 99%.



PUREHY2+ has a total budget of EUR 1 626 622 and will run for 36 months. Metacon's project budget is EUR 235 022, of which EUR 188 018 is covered by public funding, corresponding to a funding rate of 80%.



The project is co-funded by the European Union under the "Competitiveness" Programme (ESPA 2021-2027). Public expenditure is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and Greek National Funds.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its proprietary patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection.