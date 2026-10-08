Bambuser AB: Bambuser becomes a Meta Live Video Ads partner, bringing paid reach to brand-owned live shopping

Stockholm, Sweden, October 8, 2026. Bambuser, the video commerce platform behind live shopping experiences for brands worldwide, is now a Meta Live Video Ads partner.

With live video ads, the livestream itself is the ad creative. No separate images or videos are required. Viewers who tap the ad can be directed to the brand's own site, where Bambuser's shoppable player carries the full live shopping experience, or to other destinations such as Messenger, WhatsApp or Instagram Direct. Brands keep what matters most: the sale happens on their own channels, there are no platform selling fees, and they own the customer relationships and audiences they win.

The partnership connects two things Bambuser customers have been asking for: the production quality and conversion of a brand-owned live shopping event, and the distribution power of Meta's platforms. Bringing them together comes as the format is growing quickly, with Live commerce projected to reach 3.7 trillion dollars globally by 2030, and Meta expanded live video ads globally on Facebook and introduced them on Instagram in June 2026. According to Meta, livestreams supported by at least $100 in ad spend reached 24 times more viewers than organic broadcasts.



"Our customers, from luxury houses to beauty, home, and automotive brands, have proven that live shopping converts. The question has always been how to scale the audience. As a Meta live video ads partner, we can bring new viewers into a brand-owned experience at exactly the moment the show is live," says Adam Joseph, Vice President of Customer Success at Bambuser.



Bambuser customers will be able to apply for early access later this quarter, with general availability planned for Q1 2027 for all customers whose plan includes social media streaming, in all markets where Meta live video ads are supported.



To mark the launch, Bambuser is hosting a live webinar, where Jerko Grom, Product Marketing Manager at Meta, and Adam Joseph, from Bambuser, will walk through how live video ads work in practice. Bambuser has also released a new episode of The Forecast, its podcast on the future of commerce, in which Jerko and Adam discuss why Meta is investing in live video ads. Listen here: https://bmb.sr/meta-webinar



Source: ARK Invest, March 2025 & Meta Internal Data, Q3 2026.



Contact information

press@bambuser.com



About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.



Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, Barcelona, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here.

Bambuser on LinkedIn.