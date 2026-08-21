Bambuser AB: Bambuser H1 2026: Cost Reductions Drive a 35% Improvement in Adjusted EBITDA

Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") today reports its results for the first half of 2026. ARR amounted to SEK 75.2 million, a decline of 10% year-over-year and 11% at constant exchange rates (CER). Operating expenses were reduced by 30%, lifting Adjusted EBITDA by 35% and Free Cash Flow by 41%. Net Revenue Retention recovered to 80%, four percentage points above year-end 2025.

Bambuser launched its AI intelligence offering in the half year, making brands' video content readable and citable by AI answer engines. The Company signed 36 new customer contracts, including a multi-year agreement with a global luxury house for Video Consultation, the largest single new business contract in two years. Audi Sweden deployed the AI intelligence offering, and ASOS launched a styling app inside ChatGPT built on the Bambuser platform.

H1 2026 Key highlights

ARR of SEK 75.2 million (83.7), a decline of 10% year-over-year and 11% at constant exchange rates ("CER").

Net Sales SaaS of SEK 38.4 million (43.3), a decline of 11% year-over-year, of which 95% recurring.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -32.3 million (-49.8), an improvement of SEK 17.5 million or 35%, lifting the margin to -84% (-115%).

Free Cash Flow of SEK -24.5 million (-41.7), an improvement of SEK 17.2 million or 41%, lifting the FCF margin to -64% (-96%).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of SEK 94.7 million (140.5), after a fully subscribed rights issue of SEK 16 million in Feb 2026.

Launched Bambuser's AI intelligence offering, making brands' video content readable and citable by AI answer engines, with first deployments including Audi Sweden and ASOS's styling app inside ChatGPT.



Financial Calendar

Bambuser reports on a semi-annual basis. The upcoming reporting date is:

Year-End Report (July-December 2026): 19 February 2027

The full H1 2026 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.



Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Contact information

Corporate Communications, Bambuser AB

Jonas Lagerström, CFO/CBO | +46 70 511 54 98 | ir@bambuser.com

Certified Adviser

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB

+46 73 856 42 65 | certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

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This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-21 08:00 CEST.