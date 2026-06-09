Bambuser AB: New Bambuser Research Reveals 1 in 5 US Shoppers Use AI to Find Products

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2026 / Bambuser (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) today releases its Shopper Behavior: Video & AI Report 2026, a study of 1,000 UK and US consumers revealing how AI and video are reshaping the way people discover and buy. The report launches at ShopTalk Europe in Barcelona, where Bambuser is an exhibitor and speaker.

The research showed that:

19% of US consumers now use ChatGPT or AI search to discover new products, nearly level with brand websites (21%)

Among US males, 25% say AI search is already their primary discovery method. The number-one use case is deals and price comparisons

78% of Americans say they're more likely to buy after watching a product video. Amongst Brits, this figure falls to 67%

Brands without embedded video are losing sales at the moment of decision: 50% of UK and US shoppers leave brand sites mid-session to find "real life" videos on TikTok or YouTube before buying, rising to 72% among US 30-44s

51% of Americans have tried live shopping, including 38% of consumers aged 60+. UK adoption sits at 23%, but 66% of those unfamiliar say they'd try it, rising to 77% among UK 18-29s

74% of UK Gen Z and 57% of US 18-29s believe AI will fully recreate the social experience of physical shopping

The full report can be accessed here

"We are entering a new era of agentic commerce. Consumers are increasingly turning to AI to find inspiration and make faster, more confident purchasing decisions, and the brands that win will be the ones whose products, content, and experiences are built to be found, understood, and recommended by AI. That's the opportunity we're helping our customers seize." says Maryam Gharemani, CEO of Bambuser.

This year, Bambuser launched GEO Discovery , transforming video into the structured data brands need to surface across AI search, and supported ASOS in launching ASOS Stylist , a shoppable styling app built directly inside ChatGPT.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

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New Bambuser research reveals 1 in 5 US shoppers use AI to find products

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-bambuser-research-reveals-1-in-5-us-shoppers-use-ai-to-find-p-1174391