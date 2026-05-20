Bambuser AB: ASOS Launches ASOS Stylist App in ChatGPT

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - ASOS, the go-to fashion destination, has launched ASOS Stylist, an app in ChatGPT, bringing fashion discovery through products and video content to customers in the UK and US.

The ASOS Stylist app helps customers discover ASOS products directly in ChatGPT and shop them on ASOS.com . Built using video commerce platform Bambuser , the app goes beyond today's AI shopping tools, which are primarily limited to text and static images. This is part of ASOS' ambition to make fashion discovery faster, easier, and more inspiring for customers, wherever they choose to browse.

ASOS Stylist uses Bambuser's new Intelligence Layer capability and video player widget to transform ASOS' product catalogue and video library into structured, machine-readable data that can be processed, retrieved, and returned, by large language models (LLMs) in real time as shoppable videos. Shoppers can browse individual products or complete looks by category, occasion, or trend, receive styling guidance, and explore pieces from hundreds of brands on ASOS.

For example, when ASOS Stylist responds to a prompt such as "show me pastel floral A-line dresses for spring" it instantly searches across ASOS' brand portfolio and returns a curated edit tailored to the context of the conversation. Customers can see products in motion through video, click through for more details, and seamlessly continue their journey on ASOS.com to explore and purchase.

The experience is designed to be highly visual, bringing immersive product imagery and video, including livestream content, directly into the chat. When customers click on a product this expands to show more details, including pricing, and customers can tap through to "Shop on ASOS" to complete their purchase, creating a seamless journey.

ASOS has had an AI Stylist in its mobile app for some time, giving us a strong understanding of how customers use conversational AI to discover and shop fashion. We've taken those learnings and applied them to build a new AI Stylist experience with ChatGPT, extending what already works into a new platform, capturing a new audience that increasingly starts their shopping research on agentic platforms, and guiding them back to discover and transact on ASOS.com.

Melissa Lim, Head of Product at ASOS, said: "Customers are increasingly turning to AI for shopping and style inspiration, but the experience can still feel fragmented and hard to visualise. ASOS Stylist brings fashion discovery, styling advice, and shoppable products together in one seamless, conversational experience. It's an important step in how we're using AI to reduce friction and enhance the way customers shop with ASOS."

"We are proud to partner with ASOS for this launch in ChatGPT, where we are combining one of the richest video content libraries in fashion with Bambuser's Intelligence Layer and shoppable video player," says Kristina Brjazgunova, Vice President of Product & Innovation at Bambuser. "Together, we're setting the standard for how brands can activate video and AI content analysis inside answer engines like ChatGPT to engage the next generation of shoppers."

About ASOS

Founded in 2000, ASOS has 17 million active customers in over 150 markets. We bring fashion lovers around the world the best and most relevant fashion through our unique own brands, including ASOS DESIGN, ARRANGE, COLLUSION, Topshop, and Topman, styled with the most exciting products from local and global partner brands. With our expert in-house design team and agile and flexible commercial model, including ASOS Fulfilment Services, Partner Fulfils, and Test & React, we make the latest trends accessible to all and give customers the confidence to be whoever they want to be.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company, with the largest customer base in its industry. Trusted by more than 250 brands, Bambuser's international streaming services are available in more than 180 countries.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2020, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

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ASOS launches ASOS Stylist app in ChatGPT

SOURCE: Bambuser AB

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/asos-launches-asos-stylist-app-in-chatgpt-1168521